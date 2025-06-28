ISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates

ISRO Bharti 2025: Total Vacancies and Eligibility A total of 39 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who have obtained a graduation degree (B.E./B.Tech or equivalent) in engineering disciplines such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, or Architecture are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit for applicants is 28 years as of 14 July 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other reserved categories as per government regulations.

ISRO Notification PDF 2025 Salary Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹56,100 per month under the Level-10 pay matrix. In addition, they will receive other allowances as per central government rules. The application fee is ₹750 for all applicants. However, this fee will be fully refunded to women candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen. For other categories, the remaining amount will be refunded after a deduction of ₹500.

ISRO Vacancy 2025: Selection Process Written Examination Part-I: 80 MCQ questions related to the relevant subject (e.g., Mechanical, Civil, etc.). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, while there will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer.

Part-II: 15 questions related to aptitude and general ability. There will be no negative marking for this section.

Interview Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their performance in the written examination.