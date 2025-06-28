scriptISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

ISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates

ISRO Recruitment: A total of 39 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive.

BharatJun 28, 2025 / 09:36 am

Patrika Desk

ISRO vacancy 2025

ISRO vacancy 2025

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has announced a recruitment drive for Scientific and Engineering positions in 2025. The recruitment process is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, isro.gov.in, from 24 June 2025 to 14 July 2025. The last date for fee payment is 16 July 2025.

ISRO Bharti 2025: Total Vacancies and Eligibility

A total of 39 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who have obtained a graduation degree (B.E./B.Tech or equivalent) in engineering disciplines such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, or Architecture are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit for applicants is 28 years as of 14 July 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other reserved categories as per government regulations.
ISRO Notification PDF 2025

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹56,100 per month under the Level-10 pay matrix. In addition, they will receive other allowances as per central government rules. The application fee is ₹750 for all applicants. However, this fee will be fully refunded to women candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen. For other categories, the remaining amount will be refunded after a deduction of ₹500.

ISRO Vacancy 2025: Selection Process

Written Examination

Part-I: 80 MCQ questions related to the relevant subject (e.g., Mechanical, Civil, etc.). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, while there will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer.
Part-II: 15 questions related to aptitude and general ability. There will be no negative marking for this section.
Interview

Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on their performance in the written examination.

News / Education News / ISRO Recruitment: Several Scientist and Engineer Vacancies Open for B.Tech Graduates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 5 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

in 3 hours

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Bollywood

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

in 3 hours

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

National News

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

14 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

Education News

CBSE Board Supplementary Exams 2025: Timetable Released for Classes 10 and 12

in 4 hours

Rajasthan University Releases BA Second and Third Year Results 2025

Jaipur

Rajasthan University Releases BA Second and Third Year Results 2025

in 4 hours

Rajasthan High Court Announces 2025 Class 4 Recruitment

Education News

Rajasthan High Court Announces 2025 Class 4 Recruitment

14 hours ago

NIOS 10th Results 2025: Past Trends and Expected Release Date

Education News

NIOS 10th Results 2025: Past Trends and Expected Release Date

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.