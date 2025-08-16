ISRO Recruitment: Vacancies for 10th Pass to Engineers, Salary up to Rs 1.42 Lakh

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced recruitment for various positions at its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) units located in Valiamala, near Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru. A total of 23 vacancies are available, including Technical Assistant, Sub Officer, Technician, Heavy Vehicle Driver, and Light Vehicle Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.lpsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application fee is 27 August 2025.
According to the released notification, there are 12 positions for Technical Assistant, 1 for Sub Officer, 6 for Technician-B, 2 for Heavy Vehicle Driver-A, and 2 for Light Vehicle Driver-A. The eligibility criteria vary for each position. Candidates must have at least a 10th-grade pass certificate. Additionally, an engineering diploma in the relevant field, an ITI certificate, and work experience are also required.
Regarding the age limit, candidates must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 35 years old. The age will be calculated as of 26 August 2025. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government regulations. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,42,400.
The recruitment process will be completed in two stages. First, a written examination will be conducted, followed by a skill test for successful candidates. To apply, candidates must register on the NCS portal by visiting the official ISRO website, www.isro.gov.in. Afterward, they need to fill in the required information in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit the form after paying the application fee.