JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

This JSSC recruitment is open to candidates holding a B.Ed, B.Tech, M.Ed, M.Sc, MCA, or postgraduate degree. However, the recruitment process hasn’t begun yet; only the notification has been released. Let’s explore the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, and more.

Important Dates The application process for this JSSC recruitment will commence on 18 June 2025 and conclude on 17 July 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the JSSC website, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates have until 19 July 2025 to submit their application fees. For corrections in the application form, the window will be open from 23 June to 15 July.

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must be 45 years of age or younger. However, relaxations are provided for reserved categories as per government regulations. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates with a B.Ed, B.Tech/B.E, Postgraduate degree, M.Ed, M.Sc, or MCA are eligible to apply. However, the degree must be in a relevant subject.