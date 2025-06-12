scriptJSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to 1373 posts of Secondary Teachers. Read story for complete details.

Jun 12, 2025 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment

Aspiring for a government job in Jharkhand? This news is for you. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to 1373 Secondary Teacher positions. Applications can be submitted online at http://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
This JSSC recruitment is open to candidates holding a B.Ed, B.Tech, M.Ed, M.Sc, MCA, or postgraduate degree. However, the recruitment process hasn’t begun yet; only the notification has been released. Let’s explore the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, and more.

Important Dates

The application process for this JSSC recruitment will commence on 18 June 2025 and conclude on 17 July 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the JSSC website, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates have until 19 July 2025 to submit their application fees. For corrections in the application form, the window will be open from 23 June to 15 July.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be 45 years of age or younger. However, relaxations are provided for reserved categories as per government regulations. Regarding educational qualifications, candidates with a B.Ed, B.Tech/B.E, Postgraduate degree, M.Ed, M.Sc, or MCA are eligible to apply. However, the degree must be in a relevant subject.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹112,400 under Level 6.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹50. Applications will not be accepted without payment of the examination fee. Please note that the examination fee is non-refundable.

