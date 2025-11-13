Jawaharlal Nehru, India's First PM, Studied at These Two Top Global Universities with a Special Interest in This Subject

Nehru Ji's primary education was at home. In his childhood, he was taught in both English and Hindi. His private tutors recognised and encouraged his deep interest in subjects like science, history, and literature. He had a special fondness for history, philosophy, and science. For higher education, Nehru was sent to England. He studied at prestigious schools like Harrow and Eton. After this, he obtained his graduation degree from Cambridge University. Subsequently, he completed his M.A. from Oxford University and studied law at the Inner Temple, London, to become a barrister.