Education News

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's First PM, Studied at These Two Top Global Universities with a Special Interest in This Subject

Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14. The first PM of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, was born on November 14, 1889. After his demise in 1964, the tradition of celebrating this day as Children's Day began.

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru (Image: Patrika)

Jawaharlal Nehru: Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India. This day is dedicated to the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had immense affection for children. Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh). His family was educated and affluent. His father, Motilal Nehru, was a renowned lawyer and a respected figure in society. His mother, Swaroop Rani Nehru, was also cultured and educated.

The tradition of Children's Day began after his demise

The tradition of celebrating this day as Children's Day began in 1964 after his demise. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not only a skilled politician but also a profound thinker and scholar. But do you know where Pandit Nehru studied or from which university he obtained his degree?

Jawaharlal Nehru studied at these universities

Nehru Ji's primary education was at home. In his childhood, he was taught in both English and Hindi. His private tutors recognised and encouraged his deep interest in subjects like science, history, and literature. He had a special fondness for history, philosophy, and science. For higher education, Nehru was sent to England. He studied at prestigious schools like Harrow and Eton. After this, he obtained his graduation degree from Cambridge University. Subsequently, he completed his M.A. from Oxford University and studied law at the Inner Temple, London, to become a barrister.

Gave up law for national service

Even during his studies abroad, his mind was always occupied with thoughts of India's independence. After returning to India, he gave up his law practice and chose the path of national service. Gradually, he joined the freedom movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru Ji's life is still an inspiration for children and youth today. For children, he said, "Children are not the present, but the builders of tomorrow."

13 Nov 2025 01:36 pm

English News / Education News / Jawaharlal Nehru, India's First PM, Studied at These Two Top Global Universities with a Special Interest in This Subject

