scriptJEE Advanced 2025: Apply Now, Registration Closes Tomorrow | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

JEE Advanced 2025: Apply Now, Registration Closes Tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Deadline: The last date to apply for the JEE Advanced exam 2025 is tomorrow, 2nd May 2025. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is conducting the examination.

May 01, 2025 / 05:51 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration last Date
JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Last Date: The last date for applying for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination is fast approaching. The deadline for applications is 2nd May 2025. This year, the examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. Candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in.

Application Fee Submission Deadline

While the application deadline is 2nd May 2025, candidates have until 5th May 2025 to submit their application fees. The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held on 18th May 2025.

How to Apply (JEE Advanced 2025 Steps To Apply)

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Then, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 link on the homepage.
  • Register first and then log in.
  • Fill out the application and submit all necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and take a printout.

Computer-Based Examination

The JEE Advanced examination will be held on 18th May in computer-based (CBT) mode. A student can only take the JEE Advanced examination for two consecutive years. Only candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for this examination. Candidates who score well in both examinations will be eligible for admission to IITs.

Portal Launched for Complaints

This year, IIT Kanpur has launched a portal to address any issues faced during the JEE examination. Candidates can access this portal at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kanpur has stated that students can visit this portal to submit their queries and problems related to the JEE Advanced 2025 examination. Responses to student queries will be provided on the same page shortly.

News / Education News / JEE Advanced 2025: Apply Now, Registration Closes Tomorrow

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

National News

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

in 35 minutes

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

National News

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

1 hour ago

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

5 hours ago

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Special

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

5 hours ago

Latest Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

in 4 hours

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

Education News

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

in 55 minutes

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

Education News

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

39 minutes ago

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

Education News

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.