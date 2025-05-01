JEE Advanced 2025: Apply Now, Registration Closes Tomorrow

Application Fee Submission Deadline While the application deadline is 2nd May 2025, candidates have until 5th May 2025 to submit their application fees. The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held on 18th May 2025.

How to Apply (JEE Advanced 2025 Steps To Apply) First, visit the official website.

Then, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 link on the homepage.

Register first and then log in.

Fill out the application and submit all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Computer-Based Examination The JEE Advanced examination will be held on 18th May in computer-based (CBT) mode. A student can only take the JEE Advanced examination for two consecutive years. Only candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for this examination. Candidates who score well in both examinations will be eligible for admission to IITs.