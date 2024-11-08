JEE Advanced 2025: Update in JEE Advanced Rules, Now Students Can Take Exam Multiple Times

Updated information related to the new guidelines is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for Indian and foreign nationals. Students who are preparing for the JEE 2025 exam should visit the official website to understand the complete information and eligibility criteria. Here is a detailed look at the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025.

Category – Number of Seats Open Category – 96,187

Open-PWD – 5,063

General-EWS – 23,750

General-EWS-PWD/Divyang – 1,250

OBC-NCL – 64,125

OBC-NCL-PWD – 3,375

SC – 35,625

SC-PWD – 1,875

ST – 17,812

ST-PWD – 938

Total Seats – 2,50,000 Age Limit for JEE Advanced Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PWD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years of age. A senior official associated with JEE Advanced-2025 said that the aim of this decision is to provide sufficient time to the candidates for preparation. The change in admission eligibility rules will be reflected in the online application form for JEE Advanced-2025.