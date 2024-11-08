scriptJEE Advanced 2025: Update in JEE Advanced Rules, Now Students Can Take Exam Multiple Times | JEE Advanced 2025: Big Change in JEE Advanced Rules, Now Students Can Take Exam This Many Times | Latest News | Patrika News
JEE Advanced 2025: Update in JEE Advanced Rules, Now Students Can Take Exam Multiple Times

JEE Advanced 2025 New Rules: The eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 have been released. This time, some important changes have been made, so let’s know what are the new rules.

RaipurNov 08, 2024 / 06:15 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced 2025
IIT Kanpur has released the eligibility criteria for JEE 2025 on its official website. IIT Kanpur has taken the responsibility of organising the JEE Advanced exam this year. According to the new guidelines and eligibility criteria, students will now get a total of 3 attempts. Along with this, the reservation quota figures for IIT admission through JEE exam have also been shared. A total of 250,000 students will be selected through JEE Advanced 2025. The JEE Advanced exam will be held in May 2025.
Updated information related to the new guidelines is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for Indian and foreign nationals. Students who are preparing for the JEE 2025 exam should visit the official website to understand the complete information and eligibility criteria. Here is a detailed look at the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025.

Category – Number of Seats

Open Category – 96,187
Open-PWD – 5,063
General-EWS – 23,750
General-EWS-PWD/Divyang – 1,250
OBC-NCL – 64,125
OBC-NCL-PWD – 3,375
SC – 35,625
SC-PWD – 1,875
ST – 17,812
ST-PWD – 938
Total Seats – 2,50,000

Age Limit for JEE Advanced

Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PWD candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years of age. A senior official associated with JEE Advanced-2025 said that the aim of this decision is to provide sufficient time to the candidates for preparation. The change in admission eligibility rules will be reflected in the online application form for JEE Advanced-2025.

These Students Will Get the Benefit

Students who have passed the 12th board exam in 2023, 2024, and 2025 can appear in JEE Advanced-2025. However, they must have Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects in the 12th class. Apart from this, students who have appeared in the 12th class exam under the academic session 2021-22 and whose result was declared after September 21, 2022, can also appear in the JEE Advanced exam.

