JEE Advanced 2025: Dress Code and Exam Guidelines

The JEE Advanced examination is scheduled for 18 May. Guidelines and a dress code have been released for the examination.

May 17, 2025 / 05:59 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced 2025 Dress Code

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held across India on 18 May 2025. The exam, conducted online in 222 cities, is being organised by IIT Kanpur. Guidelines for the examination have been released.

JEE Exam In Two Shifts

The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted online in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Valid Photo ID and Admit Card Required

Admit cards for the JEE Advanced exam have been released. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. Entry to the examination centre will not be granted without an admit card. This year, a two-page admit card has been issued. Students must bring a valid photo ID along with their admit card to the examination centre. All students must report to the examination centre by 7:00 AM for Paper-1 and by 1:00 PM for Paper-2.

JEE Advanced Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates may bring drinking water in a transparent bottle, pen, and pencil.
  • Do not bring any electronic devices to the examination hall, including watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and microphones.
  • Arrive at the examination centre on time.

JEE Advanced 2025 Dress Code

  • Wear slippers or sandals instead of shoes.
  • Simple watches are permitted.
  • Do not wear jewellery such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, amulets, pendants, chains, necklaces, etc.
  • Do not wear pendants, badges, brooches, or clothes with large buttons.
  • Boys should wear trousers or shirts with minimal pockets.
  • Girls should avoid wearing clothes with dupattas and opt for simple kurtas or jeans/palazzos/leggings.

Answer Key Release Date

The response sheets for the JEE Advanced exam will be released on the website at 5:00 PM on 22 May. The answer key will be released at 10:00 AM on 26 May. The results will be declared on 2 June.

