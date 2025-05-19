JEE Advanced 2025 Papers 1 & 2 Released

Exam Organisation and Timetable The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on 18 May 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each of three hours ‘ duration. All candidates needed to appear for both papers. Approximately 1.87 lakh candidates participated in the exam this year. Paper 1 contained a total of 180 questions, with an equal number of questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Paper: How to Download To download the question papers, first visit the jeeadv.ac.in website.

Go to the “Announcements” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers” link.

Then click on either Paper 1 or Paper 2.

The PDF file of the question paper will open on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Paper 1 – English link

Paper 1 – Hindi link

Paper 2 – English link

