JEE Advanced 2025 Papers 1 & 2 Released

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on 18 May 2025. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

May 19, 2025 / 03:11 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has uploaded the question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download these question papers by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. These question papers have been released in both Hindi and English.

Exam Organisation and Timetable

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on 18 May 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each of three hours ‘ duration. All candidates needed to appear for both papers. Approximately 1.87 lakh candidates participated in the exam this year. Paper 1 contained a total of 180 questions, with an equal number of questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Paper: How to Download

To download the question papers, first visit the jeeadv.ac.in website.
Go to the “Announcements” section on the website’s homepage.
Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers” link.
Then click on either Paper 1 or Paper 2.
The PDF file of the question paper will open on the screen.
Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Paper 1 – English link
Paper 1 – Hindi link
Paper 2 – English link
Paper 2 – Hindi link

JEE Advanced 2025 Important Dates

Candidate response sheet release date: 22 May 2025
Provisional Answer Key: 26 May 2025
Objection submission period: 26-27 May 2025
Final Answer Key: 2 June 2025

