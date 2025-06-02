JEE Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank

JEE Advanced Topper List1. Rajit Gupta
2. Saksham Jindal
3. Majid Mujahid Hussain
4. Parth Mandar Vartak
5. Ujjwal Kesari
6. Akshat Kumar Chaurasia
7. Sahil Mukesh Dev
8. Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya
9. Arnab Singh
10. Vadlamudi Lokesh
Exam Pattern and Scoring SystemThe exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each carrying 180 marks.
The total maximum marks are 360. Each subject (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) has a maximum of 120 marks. There are two papers for each subject, each paper carrying 60 marks. To be included in the rank list, students must obtain a minimum qualifying score in each subject and overall.