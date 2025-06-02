scriptJEE Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank | Latest News | Patrika News
JEE Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each worth 180 marks. The total maximum marks are 360. Each subject (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) has a maximum of 120 marks allocated to it.

Jun 02, 2025 / 12:10 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Advance Result 2025

JEE Advance Result (Rachit Gupta), Photo Credit: Social Media

JEE Advanced Results 2025 Released: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced Results 2025 today. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted on 18 May 2025 in a computer-based mode. This year, Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) with an impressive score of 332 out of 360. Reports indicate he also achieved a 100 percentile score in both sessions of JEE Main 2025. In comparison, last year, Ved Lahoti topped the exam with 355 marks.

JEE Advanced Topper List

1. Rajit Gupta
2. Saksham Jindal
3. Majid Mujahid Hussain
4. Parth Mandar Vartak
5. Ujjwal Kesari
6. Akshat Kumar Chaurasia
7. Sahil Mukesh Dev
8. Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya
9. Arnab Singh
10. Vadlamudi Lokesh

Exam Pattern and Scoring System

The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each carrying 180 marks.
The total maximum marks are 360. Each subject (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) has a maximum of 120 marks. There are two papers for each subject, each paper carrying 60 marks. To be included in the rank list, students must obtain a minimum qualifying score in each subject and overall.

Students Will Now Participate in JoSAA Counselling

Following the release of the results, eligible students can now seek admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government technical institutions through JoSAA Counselling 2025. The JoSAA registration and choice filling process will begin on 3 June 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank

