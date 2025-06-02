JEE Advanced 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank

JEE Advanced Topper List 1. Rajit Gupta

2. Saksham Jindal

3. Majid Mujahid Hussain

4. Parth Mandar Vartak

5. Ujjwal Kesari

6. Akshat Kumar Chaurasia

7. Sahil Mukesh Dev

8. Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya

9. Arnab Singh

10. Vadlamudi Lokesh Exam Pattern and Scoring System The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2), each carrying 180 marks.

The total maximum marks are 360. Each subject (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) has a maximum of 120 marks. There are two papers for each subject, each paper carrying 60 marks. To be included in the rank list, students must obtain a minimum qualifying score in each subject and overall.

Students Will Now Participate in JoSAA Counselling Following the release of the results, eligible students can now seek admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government technical institutions through JoSAA Counselling 2025. The JoSAA registration and choice filling process will begin on 3 June 2025.