JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

JEE Advanced Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results. To view the results, visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Jun 02, 2025 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

JEE Advanced result 2025 out: The results for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination, conducted for admission to the country’s prestigious engineering institutes, have been officially released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and qualification status by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Notably, the final answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were released by IIT Kanpur a day before the results were declared.

JEE Advanced result 2025: How to check the result

To view the result, first visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Go to the “News Updates” section available on the website homepage.
Click on the “JEE (Advanced) 2025 Results are now available” link.
Log in by entering your roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.
The result will be displayed on the screen – don’t forget to take a printout.

JEE Advanced result 2025 out: Information available in the result

Candidates will find their scores, qualification status, and cutoff information in the scorecard. Eligible candidates can apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025. This process will begin on 3 June.
Expected Cutoff

CategoryMinimum Total Marks (Expected)
General (CRL)75 – 90
OBC-NCL65 – 80
SC40 – 55
ST35 – 50
PWD30 – 45

