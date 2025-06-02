JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

JEE Advanced result 2025: How to check the result To view the result, first visit the official website,

Go to the “News Updates” section available on the website homepage.

Click on the “JEE (Advanced) 2025 Results are now available” link.

Log in by entering your roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.

JEE Advanced result 2025 out: Information available in the result Candidates will find their scores, qualification status, and cutoff information in the scorecard. Eligible candidates can apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025. This process will begin on 3 June.