JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Expected Today: Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards today for the JEE Mains exam scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January 2025.

New DelhiJan 24, 2025 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

JEE Main Admit Card 2025
JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the JEE Mains exam scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January 2025, today. After the release, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Essential Items for Exam Entry

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to follow the guidelines issued by the NTA. Specific instructions have been released for the exam; please adhere to them. Candidates must bring their JEE Mains 2025 admit card, two passport-size photographs, and one valid photo ID to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without these.

Two-Shift Exam

The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How To Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

First, visit the official website.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Then, enter your application number and password.
Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print it.

