JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Expected Today: Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Essential Items for Exam Entry Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to follow the guidelines issued by the NTA. Specific instructions have been released for the exam; please adhere to them. Candidates must bring their JEE Mains 2025 admit card, two passport-size photographs, and one valid photo ID to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without these.

Two-Shift Exam The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How To Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card – First, visit the official website. – Click on the admit card link on the homepage. – Then, enter your application number and password.

– Your admit card will appear on your screen. – Download and print it.