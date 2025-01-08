scriptJEE Main 2025: Exam City Slip to Be Released Soon | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025: Exam City Slip to Be Released Soon

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip: The JEE Main exam will commence from the last week of January. Let’s find out when the exam city slips will be released.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip
JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 city intimation slip soon. Candidates appearing for this examination can download the city slip using the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Exam Dates

The JEE Main 2025 examinations for B.Tech courses will be held on 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 January. The examination for B.Arch will be held on 30 January. The examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode.

How to Download the City Slip (JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip Download)

  • Visit the official JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for ‘JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip’
  • A new page will open where you will need to enter the required credentials.
  • The JEE Main 2025 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the city slip.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Pattern

The JEE Main exam pattern 2025 has been revised. Optional questions have been removed. The revised exam pattern states that there will be only 5 questions per subject in Section B, and candidates must attempt all 5 questions. There will be no option for selection in the JEE Main 2025 exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). The JEE Mains 2025 question paper will comprise 90 questions, i.e., 30 from each of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates are required to attempt 75 out of 90 questions, with a separate marking scheme for MCQs and numerical questions.

JEE Main Admit Card Release Date

The admit card will be released three days before the examination. To download the JEE Main 2025 admit card, candidates will need to keep their registration number, date of birth, and other details ready. They can download it using these details once the admit card is released.

What is JEE?

JEE, or Joint Entrance Examination, is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to institutions like IITs and NITs. This examination is held in two phases: JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

