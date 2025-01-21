scriptJEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here | JEE Main 2025 Exam to Begin January 22nd: Guidelines Here | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2025: The first session of the JEE Main exam will commence on 22 January with the Paper 1 examination.

New DelhiJan 21, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025
JEE Main 2025: The first session of the JEE Main exam will commence on 22 January with Paper 1. JEE Main Paper 1 includes the BE/BTech paper (Paper 1). The JEE Main 2025 exam will be held from 22 January to 30 January. The NTA has released the admit cards for the exam. These can be obtained through the official website nta.nic.in.

Exam to be Held in Two Stages (JEE Main 2025)

The JEE Main 2025 exam will be conducted in two stages, the first in January and the second in April. The exam duration for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), or Paper 2B (BPlanning) is three hours. The JEE Main Paper 2 exam will be held on 30 January in the second shift, from 3 PM onwards. The morning shift paper will be conducted between 9 AM and 12 PM.

Exam Guidelines (JEE Main 2025 Exam Guidelines)

The NTA has issued important guidelines regarding the exam:

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 exam will have to undergo verification even after a toilet break and will have to go through biometric attendance.
Candidates appearing for Paper 2 must bring their geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and coloured pencils or crayons. Candidates cannot use watercolours on the drawing sheet.

Diabetic students are allowed to bring sugar tablets and fruits, etc. They can also bring transparent water bottles (items like chocolates/candies/sandwiches are not allowed).
After the exam is over, while exiting the hall, deposit the JEE Main Admit Card in the designated drop box.

Registration through DigiLocker/ABC ID is mandatory. Candidates who did not register through DigiLocker/ABC ID or opted for non-Aadhaar options will have to report early on the day of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main Dress Code (JEE Main 2025 Dress Code)

Wearing items like rings, bangles, and earrings is prohibited.

Shoes with thick soles are prohibited.

Choose comfortable clothing for the exam.

Scarves are prohibited.

Items to Bring to the Exam Centre

Candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the exam centre.

Also bring a photo identity proof.

Candidates should affix a photograph to the admit card. It is better to carry two extra copies of the photographs to the exam centre.
One photograph will have to be affixed to the attendance sheet (this photograph should resemble the application form).

News / Education News / JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

National News

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

in 4 hours

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

World

Trump Reverses 78 Biden Decisions

in 4 hours

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

National News

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

15 hours ago

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

Sports

England Appoints New Vice-Captain Ahead of T20 Series Against India

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

in 4 hours

NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

Education News

NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

15 hours ago

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

21 hours ago

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Results

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.