JEE Main 2025 Exam Begins 22nd January, Check Guidelines Here

Exam to be Held in Two Stages (JEE Main 2025) The JEE Main 2025 exam will be conducted in two stages, the first in January and the second in April. The exam duration for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), or Paper 2B (BPlanning) is three hours. The JEE Main Paper 2 exam will be held on 30 January in the second shift, from 3 PM onwards. The morning shift paper will be conducted between 9 AM and 12 PM.

Exam Guidelines (JEE Main 2025 Exam Guidelines) The NTA has issued important guidelines regarding the exam: –Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 exam will have to undergo verification even after a toilet break and will have to go through biometric attendance.

–Candidates appearing for Paper 2 must bring their geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and coloured pencils or crayons. Candidates cannot use watercolours on the drawing sheet. –Diabetic students are allowed to bring sugar tablets and fruits, etc. They can also bring transparent water bottles (items like chocolates/candies/sandwiches are not allowed).

–After the exam is over, while exiting the hall, deposit the JEE Main Admit Card in the designated drop box. –Registration through DigiLocker/ABC ID is mandatory. Candidates who did not register through DigiLocker/ABC ID or opted for non-Aadhaar options will have to report early on the day of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main Dress Code (JEE Main 2025 Dress Code) –Wearing items like rings, bangles, and earrings is prohibited. –Shoes with thick soles are prohibited. –Choose comfortable clothing for the exam. –Scarves are prohibited.

Items to Bring to the Exam Centre –Candidates should bring a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. –Also bring a photo identity proof. –Candidates should affix a photograph to the admit card. It is better to carry two extra copies of the photographs to the exam centre.

–One photograph will have to be affixed to the attendance sheet (this photograph should resemble the application form).