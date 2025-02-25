JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

JEE Main 2025: Application Deadline and Correction ProcessThe application process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will continue until 25th February. Following this, the correction window will open on 27th February and remain available until 11:50 PM on 28th February. Candidates can make corrections to their applications by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2025 Registration: Changeable OptionsCourse
Question paper language
State code of eligibility
Exam centre selection
Class 10th and 12th academic information
Gender
Category