scriptJEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

The application process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will continue until February 25th. Following this, a correction window will open on February 27th and remain available until 11:50 PM on February 28th.

BharatFeb 25, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

jee main 2025

jee main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Registration: Over 1.6 million students have applied for the JEE Main 2025 exam, India’s largest engineering entrance examination, setting a new record. 1.378 million candidates applied for the January session, while over 230,000 new candidates have registered so far for the April exam. Overall, the number of students taking the exam in the April session is expected to exceed 1.6 million. The second session exam will be held from 1st to 8th April 2025.

JEE Main 2025: Application Deadline and Correction Process

The application process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will continue until 25th February. Following this, the correction window will open on 27th February and remain available until 11:50 PM on 28th February. Candidates can make corrections to their applications by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2025 Registration: Changeable Options

Course
Question paper language
State code of eligibility
Exam centre selection
Class 10th and 12th academic information
Gender
Category

JEE Main 2025: Importance of Category Correction

Many candidates previously applied under one category but now wish to apply under the unreserved category due to the deadline (after 1st April 2025) for OBC or EWS certificates. Such students will have the opportunity to finally change their category. Since the eligibility for the JEE-Advanced exam and the counselling process for IITs and NITs are based on the category filled during application, students should carefully consider before making any changes.

News / Education News / JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

National News

Odisha: Strong earthquake tremors jolt cities, residents rush out in fear

in 4 hours

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

National News

BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

in 2 hours

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

National News

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

8 hours ago

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

UP News

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

14 hours ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

Education News

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Key Tips for Students

in 2 hours

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

Education News

IGNOU's Most Popular Courses Offer Excellent Placement Opportunities

8 hours ago

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

Exam

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

14 hours ago

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

Education News

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.