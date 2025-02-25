JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Last Day to Apply, Correction Window Opens February 27th

JEE Main 2025: Application Deadline and Correction Process The application process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will continue until 25th February. Following this, the correction window will open on 27th February and remain available until 11:50 PM on 28th February. Candidates can make corrections to their applications by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2025 Registration: Changeable Options Course

Question paper language

State code of eligibility

Exam centre selection

Class 10th and 12th academic information

Gender

Category JEE Main 2025: Importance of Category Correction Many candidates previously applied under one category but now wish to apply under the unreserved category due to the deadline (after 1st April 2025) for OBC or EWS certificates. Such students will have the opportunity to finally change their category. Since the eligibility for the JEE-Advanced exam and the counselling process for IITs and NITs are based on the category filled during application, students should carefully consider before making any changes.