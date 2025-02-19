JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

JEE Main 2025: NIT colleges also offer crore-plus packages Students pursuing B.Tech CSE from NITs also receive excellent packages. In August 2024, Srishti Chirania, a student from NIT Jamshedpur, received a package of ₹1.23 crore, demonstrating the excellent placement opportunities available at NITs. The cutoff for B.Tech CSE in NITs varies every year and depends on the availability of seats in the institution and the number of students applying. Some top NITs like Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Surathkal, and Warangal have very high CSE cutoffs. At NIT Surathkal, Karnataka, admission was open to candidates with an All India Rank up to 14 in JEE Main, while the closing rank in the Open State category was 1615. Meanwhile, at NIT Tiruchirappalli, the previous year’s closing rank for B.Tech CSE was 1224. At NIT Warangal, admission was granted to students with a rank up to 2804 under the Home State category in the 5th round of JOSA counselling.

JEE Main: Cutoff for Some NIT CSE (Based on the 5th Round of the Previous Year) NIT Home State Quota Other State Quota NIT Manipur 15616 30611 NIT Arunachal Pradesh 22046 28514 NIT Sikkim 23245 28284 NIT Hamirpur 12871 28278 NIT Goa 7705 27417 NIT Silchar 6492 26892 NIT Srinagar 12751 21839 NIT Raipur 11194 21328 NIT Agartala 8121 20298 NIT Meghalaya 14656 20039 NIT Andhra Pradesh 10309 18548 NIT Puducherry 6318 18515 NIT Patna 8776 18320 NIT Uttarakhand 14598 18039 Further information regarding ranks and cutoffs can be obtained from the official JOSA website.