JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs
JEE Main: After passing the JEE Main exam, most students aspire to gain admission to a prestigious engineering college for B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE). The main reason for this course’s popularity is the excellent career opportunities and attractive salary packages it offers. This is why top JEE Advanced rankers usually want to get admission in B.Tech CSE at IIT Bombay or other leading IITs. If admission to an IIT is not possible, students try for admission to NITs, where admission is granted based on the JEE Main score.
JEE Main 2025: NIT colleges also offer crore-plus packages
Students pursuing B.Tech CSE from NITs also receive excellent packages. In August 2024, Srishti Chirania, a student from NIT Jamshedpur, received a package of ₹1.23 crore, demonstrating the excellent placement opportunities available at NITs. The cutoff for B.Tech CSE in NITs varies every year and depends on the availability of seats in the institution and the number of students applying. Some top NITs like Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Surathkal, and Warangal have very high CSE cutoffs. At NIT Surathkal, Karnataka, admission was open to candidates with an All India Rank up to 14 in JEE Main, while the closing rank in the Open State category was 1615. Meanwhile, at NIT Tiruchirappalli, the previous year’s closing rank for B.Tech CSE was 1224. At NIT Warangal, admission was granted to students with a rank up to 2804 under the Home State category in the 5th round of JOSA counselling.
JEE Main: Cutoff for Some NIT CSE (Based on the 5th Round of the Previous Year)
NIT
Home State Quota
Other State Quota
NIT Manipur
15616
30611
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
22046
28514
NIT Sikkim
23245
28284
NIT Hamirpur
12871
28278
NIT Goa
7705
27417
NIT Silchar
6492
26892
NIT Srinagar
12751
21839
NIT Raipur
11194
21328
NIT Agartala
8121
20298
NIT Meghalaya
14656
20039
NIT Andhra Pradesh
10309
18548
NIT Puducherry
6318
18515
NIT Patna
8776
18320
NIT Uttarakhand
14598
18039
Further information regarding ranks and cutoffs can be obtained from the official JOSA website.