scriptJEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

NIT Colleges: Students graduating with a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from NITs also receive excellent packages. In August 2024, Srishti Chirania, a student from NIT Jamshedpur, received a package of ₹1.23 crore.

BharatFeb 19, 2025 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main: After passing the JEE Main exam, most students aspire to gain admission to a prestigious engineering college for B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE). The main reason for this course’s popularity is the excellent career opportunities and attractive salary packages it offers. This is why top JEE Advanced rankers usually want to get admission in B.Tech CSE at IIT Bombay or other leading IITs. If admission to an IIT is not possible, students try for admission to NITs, where admission is granted based on the JEE Main score.

JEE Main 2025: NIT colleges also offer crore-plus packages

Students pursuing B.Tech CSE from NITs also receive excellent packages. In August 2024, Srishti Chirania, a student from NIT Jamshedpur, received a package of ₹1.23 crore, demonstrating the excellent placement opportunities available at NITs. The cutoff for B.Tech CSE in NITs varies every year and depends on the availability of seats in the institution and the number of students applying. Some top NITs like Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Surathkal, and Warangal have very high CSE cutoffs. At NIT Surathkal, Karnataka, admission was open to candidates with an All India Rank up to 14 in JEE Main, while the closing rank in the Open State category was 1615. Meanwhile, at NIT Tiruchirappalli, the previous year’s closing rank for B.Tech CSE was 1224. At NIT Warangal, admission was granted to students with a rank up to 2804 under the Home State category in the 5th round of JOSA counselling.

JEE Main: Cutoff for Some NIT CSE (Based on the 5th Round of the Previous Year)

NITHome State QuotaOther State Quota
NIT Manipur1561630611
NIT Arunachal Pradesh2204628514
NIT Sikkim2324528284
NIT Hamirpur1287128278
NIT Goa770527417
NIT Silchar649226892
NIT Srinagar1275121839
NIT Raipur1119421328
NIT Agartala812120298
NIT Meghalaya1465620039
NIT Andhra Pradesh1030918548
NIT Puducherry631818515
NIT Patna877618320
NIT Uttarakhand1459818039
Further information regarding ranks and cutoffs can be obtained from the official JOSA website.

News / Education News / JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

in 2 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

in 4 hours

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

Education News

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

in 4 hours

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

Education News

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

in 3 hours

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

Education News

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.