Education News

JEE Main 2026: Exam to be Held in Numerous Indian Cities, Check for Changes in Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, in January and April 2026. According to the NTA, candidates can appear in either one or both of these sessions.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

JEE Main 2026

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a major update for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2026). This time, the number of examination centres has been increased to 323, whereas last year it was conducted in 284 cities.

This means that this year, candidates will have the opportunity to take the exam in 39 new cities.

NTA has started the application process for JEE Main 2026 from October 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to take admission in B.Tech or B.Arch courses can apply on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in until November 27, 2025.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: Important dates

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions: January and April 2026. According to NTA, candidates can appear in one or both sessions. The final merit score will be prepared based on the best performance in either of the two sessions.
Session 1: January 21 to January 30, 2026
Session 2: April 2 to April 9, 2026

JEE Main 2026: Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for application.
Only those candidates who have passed Class 12th in 2024 or 2025, or are appearing for the 12th examination in 2026, can apply.
Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects for eligibility, along with one subject from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or Technical Vocational.
Most engineering colleges have a minimum requirement of 75% marks for admission.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Pattern

There has been no change in the exam pattern this time. The exam will have a total of 75 questions, carrying 300 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Additionally, each subject will have two parts. Section A: 20 questions (compulsory). Section B: 5 questions to be attempted out of 10. There will be 4 marks for each correct answer and a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

