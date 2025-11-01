JEE Main 2026: Exam to be Held in Numerous Indian Cities, Check for Changes in Exam Pattern

There has been no change in the exam pattern this time. The exam will have a total of 75 questions, carrying 300 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Additionally, each subject will have two parts. Section A: 20 questions (compulsory). Section B: 5 questions to be attempted out of 10. There will be 4 marks for each correct answer and a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.