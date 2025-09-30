JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Crucial Advice, Complete These Essential Tasks Before October 2025

JEE Main 2026 NTA Advisory for Students (Image: Gemini)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026. The agency has clarified that students should check their essential documents in time before the application process begins and correct any errors in them.
JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two phases. The first session will be held in January 2026 and the second session in April 2026. The online registration process for the first session will begin in October 2025. The application form will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA has advised students to update the documents listed below in a timely manner to avoid any problems during the application process.
Aadhaar Card: The name, date of birth (as per Class 10 marksheet), father's name, address, and photograph should be correct.
UDID Card (for PwD candidates): If the card is expiring, get it renewed.
Category Certificate: If you are applying under the EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL category, the certificate must be valid and updated.
The NTA has warned that incorrect or incomplete documents can lead to the rejection of applications. Therefore, all candidates are advised to rectify their documents from now on to avoid facing any difficulties at the last moment.
JEE Main is the primary gateway for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions across the country. This examination also determines eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.
Regularly check the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Keep an eye on the last date for application, examination dates, and other updates.
Rectifying documents in a timely manner will ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process.
