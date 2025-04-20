JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Kushagra found the JEE Main Session 2 exam quite difficult Kushagra Gupta hails from Bengaluru. Kushagra also achieved 100 percentile in the JEE Main Session 1 paper. Now, he has achieved 100 percentile in the Session 2 exam. Kushagra Gupta’s father, Amit Gupta, is a department head at Alstom Transport India Limited. His mother, Madhumita Gupta, works as a senior scientist at Philips Healthcare. In an interview, Kushagra Gupta said that he was not fully prepared for the Session 2 exam. Nevertheless, he took the exam. Kushagra said that the exam was difficult, especially the Maths section. He had to struggle a lot to achieve a good rank.

What is the JEE Topper’s Strategy (JEE Topper Strategy)? To top the JEE Main, Kushagra studied for about 12-13 hours every day. He told the media that whenever he felt stressed, he would go out to play. But after playing, he would immediately sit down to study. Kushagra’s favourite subjects were Maths and Physics. Therefore, he dreamt of becoming an engineer. Kushagra credited his success to his institute, saying that regular tests helped him clarify his concepts.

This is Kushagra’s dream college After passing the JEE Main Session 2 exam, Kushagra now wants to focus on JEE Advanced. His dream college is IIT Bombay or IIT Madras. He wants to pursue engineering in Computer Science (CS). Regarding the intense competition for seats in IITs, he says that there is a lot of competition, but success can still be achieved through hard work.