scriptJEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

JEE Main Session 2 Success Story: Results for the JEE Main Session 2 were announced on the night of April 18th, with Kushagra Gupta securing the top rank at 24th position. Read his success story here – [Insert URL if available].

Apr 20, 2025 / 06:26 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main Session 2 Success Story: The results of the JEE Main Session 2 were declared on the night of 18 April. This time, a total of 24 candidates achieved a 100 NTA score. In this year’s results, 3 candidates each from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh achieved 100 percentile. Two candidates each from West Bengal, Gujarat, and Delhi secured top ranks, while one candidate each from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh also topped the list. Kushagra Gupta secured the top rank with 24th rank in this list.

Kushagra found the JEE Main Session 2 exam quite difficult

Kushagra Gupta hails from Bengaluru. Kushagra also achieved 100 percentile in the JEE Main Session 1 paper. Now, he has achieved 100 percentile in the Session 2 exam. Kushagra Gupta’s father, Amit Gupta, is a department head at Alstom Transport India Limited. His mother, Madhumita Gupta, works as a senior scientist at Philips Healthcare. In an interview, Kushagra Gupta said that he was not fully prepared for the Session 2 exam. Nevertheless, he took the exam. Kushagra said that the exam was difficult, especially the Maths section. He had to struggle a lot to achieve a good rank.

What is the JEE Topper’s Strategy (JEE Topper Strategy)?

To top the JEE Main, Kushagra studied for about 12-13 hours every day. He told the media that whenever he felt stressed, he would go out to play. But after playing, he would immediately sit down to study. Kushagra’s favourite subjects were Maths and Physics. Therefore, he dreamt of becoming an engineer. Kushagra credited his success to his institute, saying that regular tests helped him clarify his concepts.

This is Kushagra’s dream college

After passing the JEE Main Session 2 exam, Kushagra now wants to focus on JEE Advanced. His dream college is IIT Bombay or IIT Madras. He wants to pursue engineering in Computer Science (CS). Regarding the intense competition for seats in IITs, he says that there is a lot of competition, but success can still be achieved through hard work.

See the ranking of IIT Bombay and IIT Madras

For your information, according to the NIRF Ranking 2024, IIT Bombay has secured rank 3 in the list of top engineering colleges. IIT Madras is also an excellent college. Speaking of rankings, IIT Madras recently secured a place in the list of India’s best colleges in the World Reputation Rankings 2025. According to the NIRF Ranking 2024, IIT Madras remained in first place. This is the sixth consecutive time it has been the best educational institution in the country.

News / Education News / JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

1 day ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 day ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 day ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

1 day ago

Latest Education News

Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

Education News

Chhattisgarh: Bridge Courses Mandatory in CBSE and NCERT Syllabus; Major Overhaul Under NEP 2020

in 3 hours

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

Education News

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

in 1 hour

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

Jobs

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released: Exam Pattern and Preparation Guide

3 hours ago

Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

Education News

Score Required in JEE Main to Qualify for JEE Advanced

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.