JEE Mains 2026 Registration Underway: Common Application Mistakes and Correction Methods

Registration for JEE Mains 2026 is underway. Students who have not yet applied can fill out the form on the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's how to avoid common application mistakes, along with the last date, correction window, and important instructions.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

JEE Mains 2026 Registration Last Date

JEE Mains 2026 Registration (Image: Freepik)

JEE Mains 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally commenced preparations for JEE Mains 2026. The registration link for the January session was activated on October 31, 2025, following which lakhs of students across the country have begun the application process. The last date for registration has been set as November 27, 2025, after which a two-day correction window will also be opened for students to rectify any mistakes. The January session examination will be held between January 21 and January 30, 2026, making this a crucial period for students.

Apply by November 27

The registration process is ongoing on the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can apply using their registration number, email, and necessary documents. The agency advises against rushing while filling out the form, as even a small mistake can lead to significant problems later.

Last Chance for Corrections in December

It is often observed that students make mistakes due to haste while applying. This can include incorrect spelling of names, wrong dates of birth, uploading incorrect documents, or selecting the wrong examination city. For this reason, NTA is, as always, providing an application correction facility this time as well.

The correction window for JEE Mains 2026 will be open on December 1 and 2, 2025. During these two days, students will be able to make necessary changes to their application forms. Students are advised to carefully review all information while making corrections, as this will be the final opportunity. No changes will be permitted in the form after this period.

Common Mistakes in Application

Every year, several cases come to light where students upload incorrect documents, have blurry photos and signatures, or provide the wrong mobile number. Many students do not read the eligibility criteria properly and face difficulties later.

Some students select the wrong examination city or the wrong category, which leads to problems for them down the line. Technical issues such as documents not uploading or server errors can also trouble students at times. This is precisely why it is crucial to double-check all information before filling out and submitting the form.

Complete Process for Form Correction in Correction Window

The correction process will also be entirely online. Students will log in using their registration number and password and then access the correction link to make changes. After completing the modifications, they must click the submit button, and if any changes incur a fee, that payment must also be made.

The agency has advised students to keep a printout of the updated form after completing the changes, as it will be useful throughout the admission process.

What Happens if Information is Still Incorrect After Correction?

NTA has clarified that students will not get a second chance to make any changes to the form after the correction window closes. If incorrect information is found in a student's form, it may lead to the rejection of their application. Therefore, students are advised to carefully check all information before finalising the form.

