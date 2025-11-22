JEE Mains 2026 Registration Underway: Common Application Mistakes and Correction Methods

JEE Mains 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally commenced preparations for JEE Mains 2026. The registration link for the January session was activated on October 31, 2025, following which lakhs of students across the country have begun the application process. The last date for registration has been set as November 27, 2025, after which a two-day correction window will also be opened for students to rectify any mistakes. The January session examination will be held between January 21 and January 30, 2026, making this a crucial period for students.