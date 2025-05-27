scriptJharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Jharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online

JAC 10th Result: Students can view their results on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. To view the results, students will need their roll number and roll code.

RanchiMay 27, 2025 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

JAC 10th Result 2025

Student(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

Jharkhand Board Result: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10th results. Shri Ramdas Soreen, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Minister, formally released the results. The department secretary was also present as a special guest at the event. Students can view their results on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Students will need their roll number and roll code to access their results.

JAC 10th Result 2025: How to Check Results on DigiLocker?

Students can also view and download their digital mark sheets through DigiLocker. Follow the steps below.

First, visit the official website digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.
If you already have an account, log in.

New users will need to create an account by signing up.

After logging in, go to the “Education” or “Results” section.

Click on the “Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)” option.
Now enter your roll number, date of birth, and other requested information.

After filling in all the details, your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen, which you can download or save.

JAC Board 10th Toppers Prize: Top Performers’ Awards

Regarding prizes for top performers, students achieving the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board examination will receive cash prizes of up to ₹3 lakh. The first-rank holder will receive ₹3 lakh, the second-rank holder ₹2 lakh, and the third-rank holder ₹1 lakh.

News / Education News / Jharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

35 minutes ago

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

in 1 hour

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

World

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

in 3 hours

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

Education News

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

in 3 hours

RRB NTPC 2025 Exam: Download Graduate Level Exam City Slip via Direct Link

Education News

RRB NTPC 2025 Exam: Download Graduate Level Exam City Slip via Direct Link

in 1 hour

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

in 1 hour

IIT Madras Launches New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

Education News

IIT Madras Launches New Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.