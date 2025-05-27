Jharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online

JAC 10th Result 2025: How to Check Results on DigiLocker? Students can also view and download their digital mark sheets through DigiLocker. Follow the steps below. First, visit the official website digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

If you already have an account, log in. New users will need to create an account by signing up. After logging in, go to the “Education” or “Results” section. Click on the “Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)” option.

Now enter your roll number, date of birth, and other requested information. After filling in all the details, your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen, which you can download or save.