8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1614 Posts

A total of 1614 vacancies are available under the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment drive of 2025. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025, jharkhand home guard vacancy 2025 apply, jharkhand home guard vacancy 2025 apply online, www.jharkhand.gov.in 2025 vacancy, झारखंड वैकेंसी, झारखंड सरकारी जॉब 2025, झारखंड जॉब अलर्ट, झारखंड में कौन कौन सा फॉर्म निकला है?
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Good news for the youth of Jharkhand! If you haven't yet applied for the Home Guard recruitment 2025, you have another golden opportunity. The state Home Guard has extended the application deadline. Candidates can now apply online from 9th July to 16th July 2025 via the website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in.

Why was the application deadline extended?

According to the released notice, this decision was taken due to heavy rainfall, network issues, and a large number of complaints received from rural areas. Many candidates were unable to complete their applications on time, so the committee decided to reopen the application window.

Details of Posts

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 1614 Home Guard posts will be filled.

Rural Home Guard: 1276 posts

Recruitment Areas: Kanke, Lapung, Tamar, Ormanjhi, Namkum, Silli, and other rural blocks.

Eligibility

Rural Home Guard: Minimum 7th pass

Urban Home Guard (if posts exist): Minimum 10th pass

Physical Standards






















CategoryMinimum HeightChest
General/OBC/BC162 cm79 cm
SC/ST157 cm76 cm

Female Candidates

Minimum Height for all categories: 148 cm

Chest measurement not required

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the following stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Hindi writing test

Technical Proficiency Test (only for urban posts)

Application Fee

Application fee for all candidates: ₹200

The fee will be paid online.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: 9th July 2025

Application Deadline: 16th July 2025

Website: recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 05:51 pm

English News / Education News / Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1614 Posts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.