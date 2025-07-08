Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1614 Posts

Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Good news for the youth of Jharkhand! If you haven't yet applied for the Home Guard recruitment 2025, you have another golden opportunity. The state Home Guard has extended the application deadline. Candidates can now apply online from 9th July to 16th July 2025 via the website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in.
According to the released notice, this decision was taken due to heavy rainfall, network issues, and a large number of complaints received from rural areas. Many candidates were unable to complete their applications on time, so the committee decided to reopen the application window.
Under this recruitment drive, a total of 1614 Home Guard posts will be filled.
Rural Home Guard: 1276 posts
Recruitment Areas: Kanke, Lapung, Tamar, Ormanjhi, Namkum, Silli, and other rural blocks.
Rural Home Guard: Minimum 7th pass
Urban Home Guard (if posts exist): Minimum 10th pass
|Category
|Minimum Height
|Chest
|General/OBC/BC
|162 cm
|79 cm
|SC/ST
|157 cm
|76 cm
Minimum Height for all categories: 148 cm
Chest measurement not required
Candidates will be selected based on the following stages:
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Hindi writing test
Technical Proficiency Test (only for urban posts)
Application fee for all candidates: ₹200
The fee will be paid online.
Application Start Date: 9th July 2025
Application Deadline: 16th July 2025
Website: recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in