JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Rescheduled Due to Assembly Bypolls; Download New Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the dates for the Class 10 examinations scheduled for October-November 2025. This decision has been taken due to the upcoming Assembly by-elections. The board has now released the new dates, which students can view and download from the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in.
According to the new datasheet, the Science exam will now be held on November 13, 2025, while the Hindi paper will be conducted on November 20, 2025. Additionally, minor changes have been made to the dates of some other subjects.
The board has clarified that the timing of the examinations and the examination centres will remain the same as before; there have been no changes in these aspects.
Vocational Subjects: November 6, 2025
Urdu/Hindi: November 17, 2025
Computer Science: November 19, 2025
Home Science: November 23, 2025 (Sunday)
Additional/Optional Subjects: November 24, 2025
Music and Social Science: November 25, 2025
Painting/Art and Drawing: November 26, 2025
Approximately 1 lakh students from the Winter Zone of the Jammu Division and the Kashmir Division will participate in this examination. Students from the Union Territory of Ladakh will also take part. The board has advised students to maintain consistency in their exam preparation and to work diligently until the last moment.
The board had previously announced that this year, securing 85% marks will be considered equivalent to 100% marks. This decision was taken in view of natural events such as extreme heat, heavy rainfall, floods, and cloudbursts, which had disrupted students' studies.
Students can download the new datesheet by visiting the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.nic.in. The website provides subject-wise dates and examination-related instructions.
