JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Rescheduled Due to Assembly Bypolls; Download New Datesheet Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the dates for the Class 10 examinations scheduled for October-November 2025. This decision has been taken due to the upcoming Assembly by-elections. The board has now released the new dates, which students can view and download from the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in.