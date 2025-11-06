Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Rescheduled Due to Assembly Bypolls; Download New Datesheet Here

The date sheet has been revised. Due to Assembly by-elections, the Science exam will now be held on November 13 and the Hindi exam on November 20, 2025. Students can download the new date sheet from jkbose.nic.in.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jammu

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025 (Image: Pexels)

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the dates for the Class 10 examinations scheduled for October-November 2025. This decision has been taken due to the upcoming Assembly by-elections. The board has now released the new dates, which students can view and download from the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Which Papers' Dates Have Been Changed?

According to the new datasheet, the Science exam will now be held on November 13, 2025, while the Hindi paper will be conducted on November 20, 2025. Additionally, minor changes have been made to the dates of some other subjects.

The board has clarified that the timing of the examinations and the examination centres will remain the same as before; there have been no changes in these aspects.

Examination Schedule as per the New Datesheet

Vocational Subjects: November 6, 2025

Urdu/Hindi: November 17, 2025

Computer Science: November 19, 2025

Home Science: November 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Additional/Optional Subjects: November 24, 2025

Music and Social Science: November 25, 2025

Painting/Art and Drawing: November 26, 2025

One Lakh Students to Appear for the Exams

Approximately 1 lakh students from the Winter Zone of the Jammu Division and the Kashmir Division will participate in this examination. Students from the Union Territory of Ladakh will also take part. The board has advised students to maintain consistency in their exam preparation and to work diligently until the last moment.

15% Syllabus Relaxation

The board had previously announced that this year, securing 85% marks will be considered equivalent to 100% marks. This decision was taken in view of natural events such as extreme heat, heavy rainfall, floods, and cloudbursts, which had disrupted students' studies.

Where to Find the New Datesheet?

Students can download the new datesheet by visiting the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.nic.in. The website provides subject-wise dates and examination-related instructions.

JKBOSE Class 10th Revised Date sheet 2025 Download Link

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Rescheduled Due to Assembly Bypolls; Download New Datesheet Here

