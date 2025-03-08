scriptJMI admission 2025: University adds 14 new courses, including design and computer science | Latest News | Patrika News
JMI admission 2025: University adds 14 new courses, including design and computer science

JMI Admissions: This year, the university has added 14 new courses focused on skill development for students. These include a Bachelor of Design and a Bachelor of Computer Science as prominent additions.

Mar 08, 2025

Patrika Desk

Jamia Millia Islamia University: Jamia Millia Islamia University has commenced the admission process for the 2025-26 academic session. This year, the university will offer admission to 25 courses, including new courses such as Bachelor in Design and Computer Science. The deadline for online applications is 10 April 2025, while entrance examinations will begin on 26 April 2025.

Jamia Millia Islamia University: Important Points to Note

Some new courses are offered under self-financed and evening batches, including Art and Aesthetics, Creative Photography, and Textile Design.

Some new courses are offered under self-financed and evening batches, including Art and Aesthetics, Creative Photography, and Textile Design.
Aspiring students can download the prospectus from the university’s official website: admission.jmi.ac.in.

Applications related to CUET, JEE Main, and other entrance examinations will be accepted up to 10 days after their results are declared.
Admit cards for entrance examinations conducted by the university will be released from 17 April 2025.

JMI Admission: New Courses Introduced

Bachelor of Design (B.Des) – 4 years

BSc (Hons) Computer Science – 4 years
Certificate (Design and Innovation) – Self-financed, Evening

Certificate (Textile Design) – Self-financed, Evening

PG Diploma (Fire Safety, Lift and Plumbing Services)

MFA (Curatorial Practice) – Self-financed

MFA (Arts Management) – Self-financed
Certificate (Creative Photography) – Self-financed, Evening

Certificate (Art and Aesthetics) – Self-financed, Evening

JMI Admission 2025: How to Apply

Admission to all courses will be through the CUET examination. A few seats are reserved for foreign students, with admission based on the NEET examination. Interested candidates must fill out the application form on the university’s official website: admission.jmi.ac.in. Applications can be submitted through the specific course portal for the desired course.

