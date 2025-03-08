JMI admission 2025: University adds 14 new courses, including design and computer science

Jamia Millia Islamia University: Important Points to Note This year, the university has added 14 new courses focused on skill development for students. These include Bachelor in Design and Bachelor in Computer Science. Some new courses are offered under self-financed and evening batches, including Art and Aesthetics, Creative Photography, and Textile Design.

Aspiring students can download the prospectus from the university’s official website: admission.jmi.ac.in. Applications related to CUET, JEE Main, and other entrance examinations will be accepted up to 10 days after their results are declared.

Admit cards for entrance examinations conducted by the university will be released from 17 April 2025. JMI Admission: New Courses Introduced Bachelor of Design (B.Des) – 4 years BSc (Hons) Computer Science – 4 years

Certificate (Design and Innovation) – Self-financed, Evening Certificate (Textile Design) – Self-financed, Evening PG Diploma (Fire Safety, Lift and Plumbing Services) MFA (Curatorial Practice) – Self-financed MFA (Arts Management) – Self-financed