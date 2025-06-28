JNU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Applications Invited

Application Process The website offers three application options for PhD admissions: PhD registration based on JRF, PhD admission based on NET, and PhD registration through GATE (for the School of Engineering only). Applicants can choose one of these options. Before applying, students are advised to carefully read the PhD admission e-prospectus available on the university website. This will provide information on eligibility, seat availability, and other important details.

Candidates applying based on JRF, NET, or GATE must submit separate applications for each option. It is crucial to note that candidates must have qualified in the relevant JRF/NET/GATE examination. Merely possessing the required academic qualifications or having only passed the examination will not suffice for a valid application.