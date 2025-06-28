scriptJNU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Applications Invited | Latest News | Patrika News
JNU PhD Admissions 2025 Open: Applications Invited

Jun 28, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of India’s most prestigious universities, has commenced the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic year 2025-2026. Students wishing to apply can do so through the university’s official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date for application is 11:50 PM on 7 July 2025. Candidates will have the opportunity to correct any errors in their application from July 8 to July 9, 2025.

Application Process

The website offers three application options for PhD admissions: PhD registration based on JRF, PhD admission based on NET, and PhD registration through GATE (for the School of Engineering only). Applicants can choose one of these options. Before applying, students are advised to carefully read the PhD admission e-prospectus available on the university website. This will provide information on eligibility, seat availability, and other important details.
Candidates applying based on JRF, NET, or GATE must submit separate applications for each option. It is crucial to note that candidates must have qualified in the relevant JRF/NET/GATE examination. Merely possessing the required academic qualifications or having only passed the examination will not suffice for a valid application.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Master’s degree. This can be either a 1-year Master’s degree following a 4-year Bachelor’s degree, or a 2-year Master’s degree following a 3-year Bachelor’s degree. In both cases, a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade is required.

