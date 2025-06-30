scriptJNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

A mandatory 120-hour summer internship has been implemented for every student. Students can complete this internship with a Gram Panchayat, NGO, government office, private office, laboratory, or any other institution.

Jun 30, 2025 / 05:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Jai Narayan Vyas University
Jodhpur: Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has implemented significant changes to its undergraduate (six-semester) courses and degrees under the new education policy. Any student of BA/BSc/BCom can now choose any subject for a semester. For instance, a BA student can opt for Physics or Chemistry. This will be termed a multidisciplinary course.
Now, if a student wishes to discontinue their undergraduate (UG) studies after one year, they will receive a Certificate in BA/BSc/BCom. After two years, they will receive a Diploma; after three years, a degree; and after four years, an honours degree in their chosen subject.

Mandatory Summer Internship

A 120-hour summer internship is mandatory for every student. This can be undertaken at a Gram Panchayat, NGO, government office, private office, laboratory, or any other institution. Credits will be awarded for the internship certificate. The undergraduate curriculum will now comprise 144 credits instead of 120.

One Year of Research After UG Equivalent to PG

If a student undertakes one year of research after completing their BA/BSc/BCom degree, their degree will be considered equivalent to a postgraduate degree. However, securing 75% marks in the undergraduate program is mandatory for research.

Four Mandatory Subjects in Undergraduate Program

Multiple Discipline Course: Any student can choose any subject, but it must be different from their Class 12 subjects. This will be studied in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.
Value Added Course: This will teach the values of democracy, philosophy, and sociology. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.
Skill Enhancement: This will focus on skills such as computer operation, beauty parlour techniques, typing, and English speaking. This will be offered in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.
Ability Enhancement: This will cover Hindi and English language skills. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.
These four subjects must be passed within six semesters. The examinations will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be two hours long.

Degree in One Subject

Under the new changes, students will now graduate in one subject. For example, BA in Political Science or BSc in Chemistry. This will include two papers in the main subject and one in a minor subject. The current three-subject undergraduate structure will be reduced to two.
The committee has approved the implementation of these changes from this academic year, in accordance with the UGC and NEP guidelines. The proposal will be presented at the upcoming Academic Council meeting. It will be implemented upon approval.

News / Education News / JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

National News

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

17 minutes ago

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

in 1 hour

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

National News

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

3 hours ago

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

Education News

UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

in 4 hours

Rajasthan High Court Announces More Than 5,500 Fourth Grade Vacancies

Education News

Rajasthan High Court Announces More Than 5,500 Fourth Grade Vacancies

in 3 hours

RULET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

Education News

RULET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score Now

in 2 hours

BPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today

Education News

BPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.