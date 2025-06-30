JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

Mandatory Summer InternshipA 120-hour summer internship is mandatory for every student. This can be undertaken at a Gram Panchayat, NGO, government office, private office, laboratory, or any other institution. Credits will be awarded for the internship certificate. The undergraduate curriculum will now comprise 144 credits instead of 120.
One Year of Research After UG Equivalent to PGIf a student undertakes one year of research after completing their BA/BSc/BCom degree, their degree will be considered equivalent to a postgraduate degree. However, securing 75% marks in the undergraduate program is mandatory for research.
Four Mandatory Subjects in Undergraduate ProgramMultiple Discipline Course: Any student can choose any subject, but it must be different from their Class 12 subjects. This will be studied in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.
Value Added Course: This will teach the values of democracy, philosophy, and sociology. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.
Skill Enhancement: This will focus on skills such as computer operation, beauty parlour techniques, typing, and English speaking. This will be offered in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.
Ability Enhancement: This will cover Hindi and English language skills. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.