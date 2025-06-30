JNVU Allows BA Students to Study Physics and Chemistry

Now, if a student wishes to discontinue their undergraduate (UG) studies after one year, they will receive a Certificate in BA/BSc/BCom. After two years, they will receive a Diploma; after three years, a degree; and after four years, an honours degree in their chosen subject.

Mandatory Summer Internship A 120-hour summer internship is mandatory for every student. This can be undertaken at a Gram Panchayat, NGO, government office, private office, laboratory, or any other institution. Credits will be awarded for the internship certificate. The undergraduate curriculum will now comprise 144 credits instead of 120.

One Year of Research After UG Equivalent to PG If a student undertakes one year of research after completing their BA/BSc/BCom degree, their degree will be considered equivalent to a postgraduate degree. However, securing 75% marks in the undergraduate program is mandatory for research.

Four Mandatory Subjects in Undergraduate Program Multiple Discipline Course: Any student can choose any subject, but it must be different from their Class 12 subjects. This will be studied in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.

Value Added Course: This will teach the values of democracy, philosophy, and sociology. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.

Skill Enhancement: This will focus on skills such as computer operation, beauty parlour techniques, typing, and English speaking. This will be offered in the third, fourth, and fifth semesters.

Ability Enhancement: This will cover Hindi and English language skills. This will be studied in the first and second semesters.

These four subjects must be passed within six semesters. The examinations will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be two hours long. Degree in One Subject Under the new changes, students will now graduate in one subject. For example, BA in Political Science or BSc in Chemistry. This will include two papers in the main subject and one in a minor subject. The current three-subject undergraduate structure will be reduced to two.

The committee has approved the implementation of these changes from this academic year, in accordance with the UGC and NEP guidelines. The proposal will be presented at the upcoming Academic Council meeting. It will be implemented upon approval.