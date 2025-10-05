Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Jobs 2025: Assistant Engineer Recruitment, Graduates Can Apply, Salary Up to Over 1 Lakh

The selection process for this recruitment will be based on GATE exam scores. According to the commission, selection will be made considering valid scores of GATE 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025, or GATE 2022 marks as a one-time criterion.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Assistant Engineer vacancy

Assistant Engineer vacancy (Image-Freepik)

Jobs 2025: A great opportunity has emerged for young people interested in working as Assistant Engineers. Haryana Power Utility (HPU) has announced recruitment for a total of 285 Assistant Engineer posts. The online application process for interested and eligible candidates began on September 25, 2025, while the last date to submit applications has been set as October 29, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website hpvn.org.in.

Recruitment in These Departments

Through this recruitment process, vacant posts in the Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil cadres of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) will be filled. A total of 285 posts will be filled by candidates.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The selection process for this recruitment will be based on GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam scores. According to the commission, selection will be made considering valid scores from GATE 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025, or GATE 2022 marks as a consolidated criterion. Candidates must possess a full-time engineering degree or a master's degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university. Additionally, applicants must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to the matriculation level. The age limit for candidates has been set at a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 42 years. The age will be calculated as of October 29, 2025.

Application Fee and Salary

The application fee has been set differently for various categories. Applications are free for differently-abled candidates from Haryana state. For male candidates from Haryana belonging to SC, BC-A (NCL), BC-B (NCL), ESM, and EWS categories, the fee will be ₹148. The application fee for female candidates from all states has also been fixed at ₹148. Male candidates from Haryana's general category and dependent sons of ex-servicemen will have to pay a fee of ₹590. The application fee for male candidates from all reserved categories of other states has also been set at ₹590. As per the pay scale, selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹53,100 per month to ₹1,67,800, based on Pay Level Matrix 9.

