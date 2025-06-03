scriptJoSAA 2025 Counselling Commences Today: Essential Documents Checklist | Latest News | Patrika News
JoSAA 2025 Counselling Commences Today: Essential Documents Checklist

Jun 03, 2025 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Following the release of the JEE Advanced results, the path is now open for students to gain admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process begins on 3 June and will be conducted entirely online. This year, admissions will be offered to 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 47 GFTIs under the JoSAA counselling. The counselling process will span six rounds, running from 3 June to 28 July. Students can register and fill in their college/course preferences from 3 June to 12 June, 5 PM, by visiting the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in.

Key Stages and Dates

Registration and Choice Filling: 3 to 12 June 2025
Mock Seat Allocation: Two mock rounds will be conducted during the registration period.
First Seat Allocation: 14 June
Online Reporting and Document Verification (for the first round): 14 to 19 June
Second Seat Allocation: 21 June
Third Allocation: 28 June
Fourth Allocation: 4 July
Fifth Allocation: 10 July
Sixth and Final Allocation: 16 July

Necessary Documents for Allocation

Students who receive a seat after each allocation round must report online in a timely manner. This involves scanning and uploading the following documents.

Class 10th and 12th mark sheets
JEE Main/Advanced admit card
Category certificate (if applicable); for OBC and EWS students, certificates issued after 1 April 2025 will be valid
Medical certificate
Cancelled cheque photocopy

Counselling Process

Online Registration
Choice Filling and Locking
Mock Seat Allotment
Final Seat Allotment
Seat Acceptance and Document Verification

Registration and Choice Filling

Visit the JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in
Click on the “JoSAA 2025 Counselling Registration” link
Login using your JEE Main or Advanced application number and password
After OTP verification, you can view the list of available institutes and courses
Choose your preferred institutes according to your preference and re-shuffle as needed
Finally, lock your choices and keep a printout for safekeeping.

