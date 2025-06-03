JoSAA 2025 Counselling Commences Today: Essential Documents Checklist

Key Stages and Dates Registration and Choice Filling: 3 to 12 June 2025

Mock Seat Allocation: Two mock rounds will be conducted during the registration period.

First Seat Allocation: 14 June

Online Reporting and Document Verification (for the first round): 14 to 19 June

Second Seat Allocation: 21 June

Third Allocation: 28 June

Fourth Allocation: 4 July

Fifth Allocation: 10 July

Sixth and Final Allocation: 16 July

Necessary Documents for Allocation Students who receive a seat after each allocation round must report online in a timely manner. This involves scanning and uploading the following documents. Class 10th and 12th mark sheets

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

Category certificate (if applicable); for OBC and EWS students, certificates issued after 1 April 2025 will be valid

Medical certificate

Cancelled cheque photocopy