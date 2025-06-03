JoSAA 2025 Counselling Commences Today: Essential Documents Checklist

Key Stages and DatesRegistration and Choice Filling: 3 to 12 June 2025
Mock Seat Allocation: Two mock rounds will be conducted during the registration period.
First Seat Allocation: 14 June
Online Reporting and Document Verification (for the first round): 14 to 19 June
Second Seat Allocation: 21 June
Third Allocation: 28 June
Fourth Allocation: 4 July
Fifth Allocation: 10 July
Sixth and Final Allocation: 16 July
Necessary Documents for AllocationStudents who receive a seat after each allocation round must report online in a timely manner. This involves scanning and uploading the following documents. Class 10th and 12th mark sheets
JEE Main/Advanced admit card
Category certificate (if applicable); for OBC and EWS students, certificates issued after 1 April 2025 will be valid
Medical certificate
Cancelled cheque photocopy
Counselling ProcessOnline Registration
Choice Filling and Locking
Mock Seat Allotment
Final Seat Allotment
Seat Acceptance and Document Verification
Registration and Choice FillingVisit the JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in
Click on the “JoSAA 2025 Counselling Registration” link
Login using your JEE Main or Advanced application number and password
After OTP verification, you can view the list of available institutes and courses
Choose your preferred institutes according to your preference and re-shuffle as needed
Finally, lock your choices and keep a printout for safekeeping.