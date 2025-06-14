JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Announced

Admission for JEE Advanced and JEE Main Candidates The JoSAA counselling result has been released for eligible JEE Advanced and JEE Main candidates. A JoSAA mock allotment is released beforehand to allow candidates to change their preference order based on their opportunities. A JoSAA mock allotment is released beforehand to allow candidates to change their preference order based on their opportunities.

Admission in 23 IITs and 31 NITs Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be granted to a total of 128 engineering colleges, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 47 other government-funded technical institutes (Other GFTIs).