Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Announced

JoSAA announced the results for JoSAA Round 1 seat allocation today, June 14. This counselling process will fill 18,160 IIT seats.

Jun 14, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the results of the JoSAA Round 1 seat allocation today, June 14. This counselling will fill 18,160 IIT seats. Along with this, over 62,000 engineering seats will be filled. To view the JoSAA seat allocation results for Round 1, visit the official website: josaa.nic.in.

Admission for JEE Advanced and JEE Main Candidates

The JoSAA counselling result has been released for eligible JEE Advanced and JEE Main candidates. A JoSAA mock allotment is released beforehand to allow candidates to change their preference order based on their opportunities.

Admission in 23 IITs and 31 NITs

Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be granted to a total of 128 engineering colleges, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 47 other government-funded technical institutes (Other GFTIs).

