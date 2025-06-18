scriptJoSAA 2025 Counselling: Essential Documents List for IITs, NITs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: Essential Documents List for IITs, NITs

JoSAA counselling is underway for admission to institutions like IITs and NITs. Read full story to know more.

Jun 18, 2025 / 01:28 pm

Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Documents
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Important Documents: The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been released. The JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutions has also begun. The deadline for fee payment and online reporting for the first round of counselling is 18 June 2025. Let’s look at the essential documents candidates will need for JoSAA counselling.

JoSAA Counselling Document List

For admission to IITs, NITs, etc., under JoSAA counselling, it is necessary to submit the following documents during online reporting:

  • Class 10th Marksheet
  • Class 12th Marksheet/Certificate
  • Category Certificate (Applicable only for SC/ST, OBC, General EWS)
  • Passport (If applicable)
  • Bank account details and a copy of the passbook, a copy of the bank cheque
  • JEE Main Admit Card 2025
  • Medical Certificate
  • Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (If applicable)
  • It is mandatory to submit all documents for online reporting.

Round 1 and 2 Schedule

Registration for JoSAA counselling started on 3 June. The result of the first seat allocation was released on 14 June. The deadline for fee payment and online reporting is 18 June. The second mock seat allotment list was released on 11 June 2025. The Mock Seat Allotment 2 list was released on 10 June 2025, at 5 PM, based on the options filled by the candidates. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on 21 June 2025. The seat allotment result for the third round will be released on 28 June 2025, the fourth round on 4 July, the fifth round on 10 July, and the final, sixth round on 16 July.

Admission to IITs, NITs

Through JoSAA counselling, admission is granted to 127 colleges, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Joint counselling by JoSAA is underway this year as well for a total of 18,160 seats in 23 IITs. A total of 62,853 seats in colleges will be filled through JoSAA counselling. This includes 18,160 seats in 23 IITs, 24,525 seats in 32 NITs, 9,940 seats in 26 IIITs, and 10,228 seats in 47 GFTIs.

News / Education News / JoSAA 2025 Counselling: Essential Documents List for IITs, NITs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

National News

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

in 2 hours

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

in 16 minutes

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

1 hour ago

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

Alwar: Scholarship Scam: Investigation Launched into 11 Institutions

Education News

Alwar: Scholarship Scam: Investigation Launched into 11 Institutions

in 3 hours

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: Dates, Documents & Process

Education News

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: Dates, Documents & Process

in 2 hours

Central Government to Secure Agniveers’ Futures

Education News

Central Government to Secure Agniveers’ Futures

in 2 hours

BPSC Releases Exam Calendar: 71st Exam Dates Announced

National News

BPSC Releases Exam Calendar: 71st Exam Dates Announced

in 18 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.