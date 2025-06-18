JoSAA 2025 Counselling: Essential Documents List for IITs, NITs

JoSAA Counselling Document List

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Marksheet/Certificate

Category Certificate (Applicable only for SC/ST, OBC, General EWS)

Passport (If applicable)

Bank account details and a copy of the passbook, a copy of the bank cheque

JEE Main Admit Card 2025

Medical Certificate

Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (If applicable)

It is mandatory to submit all documents for online reporting.

Round 1 and 2 Schedule

For admission to IITs, NITs, etc., under JoSAA counselling, it is necessary to submit the following documents during online reporting:Registration for JoSAA counselling started on 3 June. The result of the first seat allocation was released on 14 June. The deadline for fee payment and online reporting is 18 June. The second mock seat allotment list was released on 11 June 2025. The Mock Seat Allotment 2 list was released on 10 June 2025, at 5 PM, based on the options filled by the candidates. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on 21 June 2025. The seat allotment result for the third round will be released on 28 June 2025, the fourth round on 4 July, the fifth round on 10 July, and the final, sixth round on 16 July.