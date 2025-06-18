JoSAA 2025 Counselling: Essential Documents List for IITs, NITs

JoSAA Counselling Document List
For admission to IITs, NITs, etc., under JoSAA counselling, it is necessary to submit the following documents during online reporting:
- Class 10th Marksheet
- Class 12th Marksheet/Certificate
- Category Certificate (Applicable only for SC/ST, OBC, General EWS)
- Passport (If applicable)
- Bank account details and a copy of the passbook, a copy of the bank cheque
- JEE Main Admit Card 2025
- Medical Certificate
- Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (If applicable)
- It is mandatory to submit all documents for online reporting.
Round 1 and 2 Schedule
Registration for JoSAA counselling started on 3 June. The result of the first seat allocation was released on 14 June. The deadline for fee payment and online reporting is 18 June. The second mock seat allotment list was released on 11 June 2025. The Mock Seat Allotment 2 list was released on 10 June 2025, at 5 PM, based on the options filled by the candidates. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on 21 June 2025. The seat allotment result for the third round will be released on 28 June 2025, the fourth round on 4 July, the fifth round on 10 July, and the final, sixth round on 16 July.
Admission to IITs, NITs Through JoSAA counselling, admission is granted to 127 colleges, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Joint counselling by JoSAA is underway this year as well for a total of 18,160 seats in 23 IITs. A total of 62,853 seats in colleges will be filled through JoSAA counselling. This includes 18,160 seats in 23 IITs, 24,525 seats in 32 NITs, 9,940 seats in 26 IIITs, and 10,228 seats in 47 GFTIs.