JoSAA 2025 Counselling: High Demand for CSE Branch in IITs and NITs

Computer Science is the Top Choice for JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers According to data released after the first round of seat allocation in the counselling, this year too, students showed a strong preference for Computer Science, AI, Data Science, and MNC branches. The first choice of JEE Advanced 2025 toppers is the Computer Science branch. They aspire to study CSE at an IIT. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi secured the second position, with students ranking up to 125 gaining admission.

IIT Madras is in third place, with admissions for the top 171 students. IIT Kanpur saw admissions for the top 270, IIT Kharagpur for the top 450, IIT Roorkee for the top 535, IIT Hyderabad for the top 667, IIT Guwahati for the top 699, and IIT BHU Varanasi saw admissions for students up to rank 1350 in the CS branch. Looking at the situation of students who secured admission in the CS branch across all 23 IITs in the first round, the final admission in this branch from the open and gender-neutral pool was at rank 6384. This admission was secured at IIT Bhilai.

Similarly, in the open category female pool quota, the Computer Science branch was allocated at rank 12211 at IIT Bhilai. The closing rank for IIT Patna was 3215, with the opening rank for Computer Science at 1954 and the closing all-India rank at 3215. Meanwhile, the opening rank for Computer Science at NIT Patna (home state) was 10325 and the closing rank was 16345. For other states, the opening rank for Computer Science was 8843 and the closing rank was 13235.

Online Reporting by 18 June Registration for JoSAA counselling commenced on 3 June. The results of the first seat allocation were released on 14 June. Candidates whose results were declared in the first seat allotment must submit their documents online by 18 June. If JoSAA finds errors in the documents uploaded by students during online reporting, students are being informed through queries. Students must respond to queries received from JoSAA by 5 PM on 19 June to confirm their allocated seats.