JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

The mock allotment list helps students estimate which college or branch they might get based on their submitted preferences.

Jun 11, 2025 / 05:18 pm

Patrika Desk

JOSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2

JOSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

JOSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2: Important updates for students preparing for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other leading technical institutes. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the second mock seat allotment list on 11 June 2025. Candidates who filled their college and course preferences by 10 June can now log in to the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in, to check their seat allotment status.

Why is Mock Allotment Necessary?

The mock allotment list helps students estimate which college or branch they might get based on their submitted preferences. This allows them to make better decisions to refine or finalise their choice filling. The last date for registration for JoSAA counselling for those who haven’t yet registered is 12 June 2025. The seat data validation, verification, and reconciliation process will take place on 13 June.
JOSAA Counselling 2025 Mock Seat Allotment 2

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Important Dates

First Mock Allotment List: 9 June 2025
Second Mock Allotment List: 11 June 2025
Last Date for Choice Locking: 12 June 2025
First Seat Allotment Result: 14 June 2025, 10 AM
Last Date for Reporting for First Round: 18 June 2025
Second Round Allotment: 21 June 2025
Third Round: 28 June 2025
Fourth Round: 4 July 2025
Fifth Round: 10 July 2025
Final Round (IIT/NIT): 16 July 2025

Next Steps in the Admission Process

After the first round results are released, selected students must accept their allotted seats. This involves uploading necessary documents, paying the prescribed fees, and responding to any queries in a timely manner. This entire process determines your institute and course admission. Therefore, it is crucial to complete each step on time and carefully.

How to Check Mock Allotment-2

Open the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in
Click on the “Mock Seat Allocation-2” link on the website’s homepage.
Enter your login details.
Your mock seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.

