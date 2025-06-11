JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

Why is Mock Allotment Necessary? The mock allotment list helps students estimate which college or branch they might get based on their submitted preferences. This allows them to make better decisions to refine or finalise their choice filling. The last date for registration for JoSAA counselling for those who haven’t yet registered is 12 June 2025. The seat data validation, verification, and reconciliation process will take place on 13 June.

JOSAA Counselling 2025 Mock Seat Allotment 2 JoSAA 2025 Counselling Important Dates First Mock Allotment List: 9 June 2025

Second Mock Allotment List: 11 June 2025

Last Date for Choice Locking: 12 June 2025

First Seat Allotment Result: 14 June 2025, 10 AM

Last Date for Reporting for First Round: 18 June 2025

Second Round Allotment: 21 June 2025

Third Round: 28 June 2025

Fourth Round: 4 July 2025

Fifth Round: 10 July 2025

Next Steps in the Admission Process After the first round results are released, selected students must accept their allotted seats. This involves uploading necessary documents, paying the prescribed fees, and responding to any queries in a timely manner. This entire process determines your institute and course admission. Therefore, it is crucial to complete each step on time and carefully.