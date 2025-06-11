JOSAA 2025 Counselling: Second Mock Seat Allotment List Released

Why is Mock Allotment Necessary?The mock allotment list helps students estimate which college or branch they might get based on their submitted preferences. This allows them to make better decisions to refine or finalise their choice filling. The last date for registration for JoSAA counselling for those who haven’t yet registered is 12 June 2025. The seat data validation, verification, and reconciliation process will take place on 13 June.
JoSAA 2025 Counselling Important DatesFirst Mock Allotment List: 9 June 2025
Second Mock Allotment List: 11 June 2025
Last Date for Choice Locking: 12 June 2025
First Seat Allotment Result: 14 June 2025, 10 AM
Last Date for Reporting for First Round: 18 June 2025
Second Round Allotment: 21 June 2025
Third Round: 28 June 2025
Fourth Round: 4 July 2025
Fifth Round: 10 July 2025
Final Round (IIT/NIT): 16 July 2025
Next Steps in the Admission ProcessAfter the first round results are released, selected students must accept their allotted seats. This involves uploading necessary documents, paying the prescribed fees, and responding to any queries in a timely manner. This entire process determines your institute and course admission. Therefore, it is crucial to complete each step on time and carefully.
How to Check Mock Allotment-2Open the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in
Click on the “Mock Seat Allocation-2” link on the website’s homepage.
Enter your login details.
Your mock seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.