JPSC Result: Jharkhand Civil Services Exam Results Released

JPSC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final result for the 2023 Civil Services Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the commission's official website, jpsc.gov.in. A list of selected candidates' names and roll numbers has been uploaded to the website.
The examination was conducted to fill a total of 342 positions under this recruitment drive, with the same number of candidates finally selected. 864 candidates who passed the mains examination were invited for interviews. The final merit list was prepared based on the marks obtained in the mains examination and the interview. The preliminary examination result was released on 22 April 2024, with 7011 candidates declared successful. Subsequently, the main examination was held in Ranchi from 22 to 24 June 2024, and its result was announced on 21 July.
This year, Aashish Akshat topped the Civil Services Examination. Abhay Kumar secured second place, followed by Ravi Ranjan Kumar in third place. Other top rankers include Gautam Gaurav (4th), Shweta (5th), Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma (6th), Robin Kumar (7th), Sandeep Prakash (8th), Swati Keshari (9th), and Rajiv Ranjan (10th).
The application process for the 2023 Civil Services Examination commenced in February 2024. A total of 342 vacancies were to be filled through the selection process, including:
Deputy Collector – 207 posts
DSP – 35 posts
State Tax Officer – 56 posts
Jail Superintendent – 2 posts
Education Service (Category-2) – 10 posts
District Magistrate – 1 post
Assistant Registrar – 8 posts
Labour Superintendent – 14 posts
Probation Officer – 6 posts
Production Inspector – 3 posts.
Of these, 155 posts were for the unreserved category, while 88 were reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 31 for Scheduled Castes, 15 for Other Backward Classes, 24 for Backward Classes (Category-2), and 29 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Candidates were also given a maximum age relaxation of 7 years.
Throughout the selection process, candidates protested several times over the lack of transparency and delays. Questions were raised about the commission's functioning regarding the evaluation process, the reliability of the answer key, the checking of answer sheets, and the delay in the final result. Candidates raised their voices demanding fairness and transparency. The results have finally been released.