JPSC Result: Jharkhand Civil Services Exam Results Released

The examination was conducted to fill a total of 342 positions under this recruitment drive, with the same number of candidates finally selected. 864 candidates who passed the mains examination were invited for interviews. The final merit list was prepared based on the marks obtained in the mains examination and the interview. The preliminary examination result was released on 22 April 2024, with 7011 candidates declared successful. Subsequently, the main examination was held in Ranchi from 22 to 24 June 2024, and its result was announced on 21 July.