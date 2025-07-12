JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 3000 Govt ANM Vacancies in Jharkhand

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Great news for women in Jharkhand seeking government jobs in the health department. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced a bumper recruitment drive for over 3100 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. This recruitment is especially for candidates who have completed their ANM training course after the 10th standard and wish to work in the government sector.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3181 posts, of which 3020 are regular and 161 fall under the backlog category. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply based on district-wise vacancies. The highest number of positions are in Gumla (203), Ranchi (245), Una (214), West Singhbhum (200), and Palamu (180).
|District
|Number of Posts
|Dhanbad
|134
|Simdega
|150
|East Singhbhum
|172
|West Singhbhum
|200
|Deoghar
|92
|Ranchi
|245
|Giridih
|72
|Bokaro
|130
|Chatra
|84
|Pakur
|126
|Gumla
|203
|Hazaribagh
|127
|Koderma
|54
|Latehar
|60
|Godda
|122
|Palamu
|180
|Sahibganj
|98
|Una
|214
|Garhwa
|131
|Khunti
|96
|Ramgarh
|63
|Saraikela
|55
|Lohardaga
|95
|Jamtara
|117
|Total
|3020
Only women who have passed the 10th standard with at least 45% marks from a recognised board and have completed an 18-month ANM training course are eligible to apply. Additionally, the candidate's name must be registered with the Jharkhand Nursing Council.
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age (UR/EWS): 40 years
Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per the rules.
Selected female health workers will receive a salary according to Level-4, which will be between ₹5200 and ₹20200, along with a grade pay of ₹2400.
Selection will be based on a written examination, academic marks, technical qualifications, and contract experience. All qualifications will be considered valid as per the last date of application.
General, OBC, EWS: ₹100
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Jharkhand): ₹50
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The application process has already begun, so it is important to fill out the form in time.