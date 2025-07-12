12 July 2025,

Saturday

Education News

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Over 3000 Govt ANM Vacancies in Jharkhand

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to more than 3000 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). Candidates from the state who have passed class 10th and completed an ANM course are eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Ranchi

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025
JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025 (Image Source: Gemini)

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Great news for women in Jharkhand seeking government jobs in the health department. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced a bumper recruitment drive for over 3100 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) positions. This recruitment is especially for candidates who have completed their ANM training course after the 10th standard and wish to work in the government sector.

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Total Vacancies?

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3181 posts, of which 3020 are regular and 161 fall under the backlog category. Candidates will have the opportunity to apply based on district-wise vacancies. The highest number of positions are in Gumla (203), Ranchi (245), Una (214), West Singhbhum (200), and Palamu (180).















































































































DistrictNumber of Posts
Dhanbad134
Simdega150
East Singhbhum172
West Singhbhum200
Deoghar92
Ranchi245
Giridih72
Bokaro130
Chatra84
Pakur126
Gumla203
Hazaribagh127
Koderma54
Latehar60
Godda122
Palamu180
Sahibganj98
Una214
Garhwa131
Khunti96
Ramgarh63
Saraikela55
Lohardaga95
Jamtara117
Total3020

Eligibility Criteria

Only women who have passed the 10th standard with at least 45% marks from a recognised board and have completed an 18-month ANM training course are eligible to apply. Additionally, the candidate's name must be registered with the Jharkhand Nursing Council.

Age Limit and Relaxation

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age (UR/EWS): 40 years

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per the rules.

Pay Scale and Grade Pay

Selected female health workers will receive a salary according to Level-4, which will be between ₹5200 and ₹20200, along with a grade pay of ₹2400.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a written examination, academic marks, technical qualifications, and contract experience. All qualifications will be considered valid as per the last date of application.

Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: ₹100

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Jharkhand): ₹50

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The application process has already begun, so it is important to fill out the form in time.

