JSSC CGL Result 2024: Latest Update on Jharkhand CGL Recruitment Exam

JSSC CGL Result 2024 The JSSC CGL recruitment exam was held on 21 and 22 September. The final answer key was released on 18 October. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results. It is expected that the results will be released next week. Due to 21 questions being incorrect, they have been canceled. All candidates will get full marks for these questions. It is worth noting that around 6 lakh candidates had applied for this exam.

How to Download the Result First, visit the official website of JSSC CGL jssc.nic.in.

Click on the JSSC CGL Result link on the home page.

A new page will open in front of you

Enter your login details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Submit and your result will open on your screen.

Download it for future reference.