Education News

JSSC CGL Result 2024: Latest Update on Jharkhand CGL Recruitment Exam

JSSC CGL Result 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will soon release the result of the CGL exam. Check here-

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

JSSC CGL Result
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will soon release the results of the CGL exam. The exam was held on 21 and 22 September. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website after it is released. The official website is jssc.nic.in

JSSC CGL Result 2024

The JSSC CGL recruitment exam was held on 21 and 22 September. The final answer key was released on 18 October. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results. It is expected that the results will be released next week. Due to 21 questions being incorrect, they have been canceled. All candidates will get full marks for these questions. It is worth noting that around 6 lakh candidates had applied for this exam. 

How to Download the Result 

  • First, visit the official website of JSSC CGL jssc.nic.in. 
  • Click on the JSSC CGL Result link on the home page. 
  • A new page will open in front of you
  • Enter your login details such as roll number, date of birth, etc. 
  • Submit and your result will open on your screen. 
  • Download it for future reference. 

