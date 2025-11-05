JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Applications for Jail Warder posts to begin from November 7

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 (AI Image-Grok)
JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced recruitment for 1733 posts of Jail Warder. The online application process for this recruitment will begin on November 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to submit applications has been set as December 8, 2025. The portal for fee payment and uploading photos and signatures will remain open until midnight on December 10, 2025. The facility to make corrections in the application will be available from December 11 to December 13, 2025, during which candidates can make changes to details other than their name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.
Out of the total 1733 posts, 1634 are reserved for men and 64 for women. In the male category, 165 posts are for ex-servicemen, 413 for Home Guards, and 1056 for general candidates. The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment has been set as passing the 10th grade. The age limit is set between 18 to 25 years, while candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation. Men from the Extremely Backward Class will get a two-year relaxation, women from Unreserved, EWS, and Extremely Backward Class will get a three-year relaxation, and men and women from SC-ST categories will receive a five-year relaxation.
The recruitment process will be conducted under the Jharkhand State Police, Jail Warder, Constable (Home Defence Corps), and Excise Constable Combined Recruitment Rules, 2025. The selection process will commence with a physical test. This time, the running distance has been significantly reduced compared to before. Male candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in six minutes, and female candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in ten minutes. Previously, this distance was 10 kilometres for men and 6 kilometres for women. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates should be at least 160 centimetres, with a chest expansion of 81 centimetres. For men in the SC and ST categories, this limit is set at 155 centimetres and 79 centimetres respectively. The height for female candidates should be at least 148 centimetres.
The selection process will first involve a physical standard and physical efficiency test. Successful candidates will be called for a written examination, followed by a medical test. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 under Level-2 pay scale. The application fee has been set at ₹100 for candidates from the general category and ₹50 for SC-ST candidates of the state.
