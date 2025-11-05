Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Applications for Jail Warder posts to begin from November 7

Recruitment for 1733 posts of Jail Warder will be conducted in Jharkhand. The application process will begin on November 7, 2025. The recruitment process will be organised under the Jharkhand State Police, Jailer, Constable (Home Guard) and Excise Constable Joint Recruitment Rules 2025.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ranchi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 (AI Image-Grok)

JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced recruitment for 1733 posts of Jail Warder. The online application process for this recruitment will begin on November 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to submit applications has been set as December 8, 2025. The portal for fee payment and uploading photos and signatures will remain open until midnight on December 10, 2025. The facility to make corrections in the application will be available from December 11 to December 13, 2025, during which candidates can make changes to details other than their name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

Out of the total 1733 posts, 1634 are reserved for men and 64 for women. In the male category, 165 posts are for ex-servicemen, 413 for Home Guards, and 1056 for general candidates. The minimum educational qualification for this recruitment has been set as passing the 10th grade. The age limit is set between 18 to 25 years, while candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation. Men from the Extremely Backward Class will get a two-year relaxation, women from Unreserved, EWS, and Extremely Backward Class will get a three-year relaxation, and men and women from SC-ST categories will receive a five-year relaxation.

Know Other Details

The recruitment process will be conducted under the Jharkhand State Police, Jail Warder, Constable (Home Defence Corps), and Excise Constable Combined Recruitment Rules, 2025. The selection process will commence with a physical test. This time, the running distance has been significantly reduced compared to before. Male candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in six minutes, and female candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in ten minutes. Previously, this distance was 10 kilometres for men and 6 kilometres for women. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates should be at least 160 centimetres, with a chest expansion of 81 centimetres. For men in the SC and ST categories, this limit is set at 155 centimetres and 79 centimetres respectively. The height for female candidates should be at least 148 centimetres.

Salary Details

The selection process will first involve a physical standard and physical efficiency test. Successful candidates will be called for a written examination, followed by a medical test. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200 under Level-2 pay scale. The application fee has been set at ₹100 for candidates from the general category and ₹50 for SC-ST candidates of the state.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

05 Nov 2025 03:52 pm

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 03:51 pm

English News / Education News / JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Applications for Jail Warder posts to begin from November 7

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip
Education News

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

QS Asia University Rankings 2026
Education News

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
Education News

SECL Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Assistant Foreman Vacancies Announced, Apply if You Hold This Degree

SECL Recruitment 2025
Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

UPPSC
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.