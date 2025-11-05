JSSC Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Applications for Jail Warder posts to begin from November 7

The recruitment process will be conducted under the Jharkhand State Police, Jail Warder, Constable (Home Defence Corps), and Excise Constable Combined Recruitment Rules, 2025. The selection process will commence with a physical test. This time, the running distance has been significantly reduced compared to before. Male candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in six minutes, and female candidates will have to complete 1600 meters in ten minutes. Previously, this distance was 10 kilometres for men and 6 kilometres for women. As per the physical standards, the height for male candidates should be at least 160 centimetres, with a chest expansion of 81 centimetres. For men in the SC and ST categories, this limit is set at 155 centimetres and 79 centimetres respectively. The height for female candidates should be at least 148 centimetres.