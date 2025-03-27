KV Admissions 2025: Reservation Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya admits students from all backgrounds, including those from government schools. But are you aware of the reservation policy? Let’s explore the seat reservation for different categories. KVS Reservation Policy According to KVS admission guidelines, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. 15% are reserved for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC-Non-Creamy Layer). There is also a 3% horizontal reservation for students with disabilities. For example, this might translate to 11 seats for OBC (NCL), 10 for RTE, 6 for SC, and 3 for ST.

What Happens if Seats Remain Vacant? According to KVS guidelines, if reserved seats for SC, ST, or OBC NCL remain vacant, they are first filled by SC, ST, and OBC NCL students under the RTE quota. The second priority is given to Category 1: Defence personnel (Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard). The third priority is given to Category 2: KVS employees (excluding retired employees).