Education News

KV Admissions 2025: Reservation Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2025 Reservation Policy: Any student can seek admission to a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV). Students from government schools are also eligible for admission. Are you aware of the reservation policy in KVs?

Mar 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

KVs Admission 2025 Reservation Policy: Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are located across India. The high quality of education makes them a sought-after choice for parents. However, admission is not easy, requiring a specific process and several documents. Let’s understand the seat reservation policy and fee structure for different categories.
KVS Reservation Policy

According to KVS admission guidelines, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. 15% are reserved for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC-Non-Creamy Layer). There is also a 3% horizontal reservation for students with disabilities. For example, this might translate to 11 seats for OBC (NCL), 10 for RTE, 6 for SC, and 3 for ST.

What Happens if Seats Remain Vacant?

According to KVS guidelines, if reserved seats for SC, ST, or OBC NCL remain vacant, they are first filled by SC, ST, and OBC NCL students under the RTE quota. The second priority is given to Category 1: Defence personnel (Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard). The third priority is given to Category 2: KVS employees (excluding retired employees).

Choosing Up to Three Schools

There are approximately 1253 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across India, with branches both domestically and internationally. Millions of applications are received annually. Applicants can choose up to three schools for admission. Several important documents are required for the application process.

