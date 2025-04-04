KVs Admissions: Offline Admissions Open for Classes 2-12

Kendriya Vidyalaya Issues Notice A notice has been issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regarding admissions. The notification, released on the official KVS website, states: “The list of all registered children, the list of eligible children, the category-wise list of children finally selected for admission, and the waiting list must be displayed on the notice board of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya. It is also mandatory to share this information on the school website and social media handles such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).”

KVs Admission Important Dates – Offline admission form submission: 2 April to 11 April – First provisional list release: 17 April 2025 – Admission commencement: 18 April to 21 April 2025 – Last date for admission: 30 June 2025

– Last date for admission to vacant seats: 31 July 2025 Important Documents For Admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Age/Birth Certificate Caste Certificate (for reserved categories) Transfer Certificate (TC) for classes 2-8

Residence Certificate CwSN Certificate Aadhaar Card KVs Admission Offline Process Admission to any Kendriya Vidyalaya class is subject to seat availability. Offline forms will only be available for classes with vacant seats. To enroll your child, you must visit the chosen KV and collect the form. The completed form must be submitted to the school.