KVs Admissions: Offline Admissions Open for Classes 2-12

KVs Admission: The admission process for classes 2 to 12 (excluding class 11) in Kendriya Vidyalayas (Central Schools) is currently underway. Important dates are available here.

BharatApr 04, 2025 / 03:51 pm

Patrika Desk

KVs Admission Offline
The admission process for classes 2 to 12 (excluding class 11) in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) is underway. Initially an online process, now offline admissions have commenced. Parents can enroll their children in classes from Kindergarten to 12. However, admissions for class 11 will be announced later.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Issues Notice

A notice has been issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regarding admissions. The notification, released on the official KVS website, states: “The list of all registered children, the list of eligible children, the category-wise list of children finally selected for admission, and the waiting list must be displayed on the notice board of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya. It is also mandatory to share this information on the school website and social media handles such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).”

KVs Admission Important Dates

Offline admission form submission: 2 April to 11 April

First provisional list release: 17 April 2025

Admission commencement: 18 April to 21 April 2025

Last date for admission: 30 June 2025
Last date for admission to vacant seats: 31 July 2025

Important Documents For Admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

Age/Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate (for reserved categories)

Transfer Certificate (TC) for classes 2-8
Residence Certificate

CwSN Certificate

Aadhaar Card

KVs Admission Offline Process

Admission to any Kendriya Vidyalaya class is subject to seat availability. Offline forms will only be available for classes with vacant seats. To enroll your child, you must visit the chosen KV and collect the form. The completed form must be submitted to the school.

1256 Kendriya Vidyalayas Across India

There are a total of 1256 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in India. The first Kendriya Vidyalaya was established in 1963. Among the top 10 Kendriya Vidyalayas are those located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; Maharashtra; Delhi; Kolkata; and Lucknow.

