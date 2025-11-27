Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 11 Lakh Applications Received, CBSE Clarifies Reasons for Form Submission Issues

A major recruitment drive for 14,967 posts has been announced under KVS NVS Recruitment 2025. So far, over 11 lakh applications have been received. Many candidates are facing difficulties in filling out the form, regarding which the board has clarified the reason... Read the full news.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Rajasthan education department

KVS NVS Recruitment (Image: Patrika)

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: A significant recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching positions is underway in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Over 1.1 million candidates have applied so far in the online application process, which began on November 14. However, many applicants are complaining that they are unable to proceed with their applications on the portal.

In response to these complaints, CBSE has officially stated that there are no technical issues with the portal. The problem arises because many candidates are selecting qualifications during the application process that do not match the mandatory qualifications mentioned in the notification. Furthermore, the board has clarified that although many posts in KVS and NVS may have similar names, their educational qualifications differ. Consequently, the application does not proceed if an incorrect option is selected. The board has advised applicants to read the full notification carefully before filling out the form.

When will the exam be held?

The Tier-1 examination for this combined recruitment of 14,967 posts will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. The last date for application is December 4, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CBSE or the KVS/NVS websites.

  • Total Posts: 14,967
  • This recruitment includes 9,126 posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas and 5,841 posts in Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment















































Post NameNumber of Posts
Principal134
Vice Principal58
Assistant Commissioner (Group A)08
PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)1465
TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)2794
Librarian147
PRT (Special Educator, General PRT, Music)3365
Non-Teaching Posts1155
Total Posts9126

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment











































Post NameNumber of Posts
Principal93
Assistant Commissioner (Academics)09
PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)1513
PGT (Modern Indian Language)18
TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)2978
TGT (Third Language)443
Non-Teaching Posts (JSA, Lab Attendant, MTS etc.)787
Total Posts5841

What should be the age limit?







































Post NameAge Limit
Minimum Age (All Posts)18 Years
PRT (Primary Teacher)Maximum 30 Years
TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)Maximum 35 Years
PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)Maximum 40 Years
Vice-Principal35-45 Years
Principal35-50 Years
Assistant CommissionerMaximum 50 Years

Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates. SC/ST will get 5 years and OBC will get 3 years relaxation.

Educational Qualification for Some Key Posts

  • PRT: 50% marks in 12th grade, along with D.El.Ed or B.El.Ed. CTET Paper-1 pass is mandatory.
  • JSA (Junior Secretariat Assistant): 12th pass, 30 WPM English typing or 25 WPM Hindi.
  • MTS: 10th pass.

Tier-1 Exam Pattern

Regarding the exam pattern, the OMR-based examination will be of two hours, featuring a total of 100 questions carrying 300 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

















































PartSubjectQuestionsMarks
IGeneral Reasoning2060
IINumerical Aptitude2060
IIIBasic Computer Knowledge2060
IVGeneral Awareness2060
VEnglish Language1030
VIModern Indian Language1030

NVS MTS Exam Pattern 2025

The examination will consist of a total of 100 questions, for which 300 marks will be awarded. The negative marking will be the same, with 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer.





































PartSubjectQuestionsMarks
IGeneral Awareness & Current Affairs2060
IIBasic Computer Knowledge40120
IIIEnglish Language2060
IVRegional Language2060

What will be the application fee?
































CategoryPost / DetailsApplication Fee
General / OBC / EWSPrincipal / Vice-Principal / Assistant CommissionerRs. 2800
General / OBC / EWSPGT / TGT / PRT and Other PostsRs. 2000
General / OBC / EWSJSA, Steno, MTS, Lab Attendant etc.Rs. 1700
SC / ST / Divyang (PwD)All PostsRs. 500

Education News

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 10:12 am

English News / Education News / KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 11 Lakh Applications Received, CBSE Clarifies Reasons for Form Submission Issues

