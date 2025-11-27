KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 11 Lakh Applications Received, CBSE Clarifies Reasons for Form Submission Issues

KVS NVS Recruitment (Image: Patrika)
KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: A significant recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching positions is underway in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Over 1.1 million candidates have applied so far in the online application process, which began on November 14. However, many applicants are complaining that they are unable to proceed with their applications on the portal.
In response to these complaints, CBSE has officially stated that there are no technical issues with the portal. The problem arises because many candidates are selecting qualifications during the application process that do not match the mandatory qualifications mentioned in the notification. Furthermore, the board has clarified that although many posts in KVS and NVS may have similar names, their educational qualifications differ. Consequently, the application does not proceed if an incorrect option is selected. The board has advised applicants to read the full notification carefully before filling out the form.
The Tier-1 examination for this combined recruitment of 14,967 posts will be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026. The last date for application is December 4, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CBSE or the KVS/NVS websites.
|Post Name
|Number of Posts
|Principal
|134
|Vice Principal
|58
|Assistant Commissioner (Group A)
|08
|PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)
|1465
|TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
|2794
|Librarian
|147
|PRT (Special Educator, General PRT, Music)
|3365
|Non-Teaching Posts
|1155
|Total Posts
|9126
|Post Name
|Number of Posts
|Principal
|93
|Assistant Commissioner (Academics)
|09
|PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)
|1513
|PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|18
|TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
|2978
|TGT (Third Language)
|443
|Non-Teaching Posts (JSA, Lab Attendant, MTS etc.)
|787
|Total Posts
|5841
|Post Name
|Age Limit
|Minimum Age (All Posts)
|18 Years
|PRT (Primary Teacher)
|Maximum 30 Years
|TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
|Maximum 35 Years
|PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)
|Maximum 40 Years
|Vice-Principal
|35-45 Years
|Principal
|35-50 Years
|Assistant Commissioner
|Maximum 50 Years
Regarding the exam pattern, the OMR-based examination will be of two hours, featuring a total of 100 questions carrying 300 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.
|Part
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|I
|General Reasoning
|20
|60
|II
|Numerical Aptitude
|20
|60
|III
|Basic Computer Knowledge
|20
|60
|IV
|General Awareness
|20
|60
|V
|English Language
|10
|30
|VI
|Modern Indian Language
|10
|30
The examination will consist of a total of 100 questions, for which 300 marks will be awarded. The negative marking will be the same, with 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer.
|Part
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|I
|General Awareness & Current Affairs
|20
|60
|II
|Basic Computer Knowledge
|40
|120
|III
|English Language
|20
|60
|IV
|Regional Language
|20
|60
|Category
|Post / Details
|Application Fee
|General / OBC / EWS
|Principal / Vice-Principal / Assistant Commissioner
|Rs. 2800
|General / OBC / EWS
|PGT / TGT / PRT and Other Posts
|Rs. 2000
|General / OBC / EWS
|JSA, Steno, MTS, Lab Attendant etc.
|Rs. 1700
|SC / ST / Divyang (PwD)
|All Posts
|Rs. 500
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending