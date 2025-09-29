Last Chance: 30,000 Candidates to Get Free Coaching, Here's the Last Date and Application Process

Image: Patrika
There is a last chance to apply for free coaching facility under the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Yojana of the Rajasthan government. Earlier, the last date for application was September 14, 2025, which has now been extended to September 30, 2025. In such a situation, eligible students who could not apply until now have only one day left.
This scheme of the Rajasthan government has been started with the aim of providing free coaching to meritorious students of SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and minority categories. Under the scheme, high-quality coaching for JEE, NEET, and other competitive examinations is provided free of cost.
This year, the government has set a target of providing coaching facilities to 30,000 students, out of which 12,000 students will be selected for JEE and NEET.
If a student coaches outside their village or city, they will also be provided with financial assistance of ₹40,000 per year. This assistance is given to cover hostel, food, and other needs.
Students who wish to avail the benefits of this scheme should apply online by September 30, 2025.
