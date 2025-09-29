Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Last Chance: 30,000 Candidates to Get Free Coaching, Here's the Last Date and Application Process

The Rajasthan government has launched a scheme aimed at providing free coaching to meritorious students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and minority communities.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Students want education in digital way, teachers are also updated, keeping an eye on profit and loss

Image: Patrika

There is a last chance to apply for free coaching facility under the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Yojana of the Rajasthan government. Earlier, the last date for application was September 14, 2025, which has now been extended to September 30, 2025. In such a situation, eligible students who could not apply until now have only one day left.

What is the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Yojana?

This scheme of the Rajasthan government has been started with the aim of providing free coaching to meritorious students of SC, ST, OBC, MBC, EWS, and minority categories. Under the scheme, high-quality coaching for JEE, NEET, and other competitive examinations is provided free of cost.

This year, the government has set a target of providing coaching facilities to 30,000 students, out of which 12,000 students will be selected for JEE and NEET.

Financial Assistance Will Be Provided

If a student coaches outside their village or city, they will also be provided with financial assistance of ₹40,000 per year. This assistance is given to cover hostel, food, and other needs.

Keep These Things in Mind While Applying Online

  • Applications will be made through SSO ID.
  • Only data linked to the Janadhar card will be considered valid on the portal for the candidate.
  • Caste certificates, domicile certificates, etc., will be auto-verified, but if the 10th or 12th mark sheets are not validly available, there will also be an option to upload them.
  • Before applying, ensure that all your documents are updated and verified in Janadhar.

Tomorrow is the Last Date

Students who wish to avail the benefits of this scheme should apply online by September 30, 2025.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 01:44 pm

English News / Education News / Last Chance: 30,000 Candidates to Get Free Coaching, Here's the Last Date and Application Process

