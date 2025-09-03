Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Last Date Today for 1100 Rajasthan Veterinary Officer Posts

The last date to apply for 1100 Veterinary Officer positions in Rajasthan is today. Eligible candidates can still apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025
RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025 (Image: Freepik)

RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had opened the recruitment process for Veterinary Officer positions in 2025. A total of 1100 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply is today, 3 September 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so online today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

What is the Eligibility?

The applicant's minimum age should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 40 years, as per 1 January 2026. Age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025 Notification

What is the Educational Qualification?

The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or an equivalent degree from a recognised university. Additionally, the candidate must have knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) writing and an understanding of Rajasthani culture.

What is the Application Fee?

General/Unreserved Category: ₹600

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other Reserved Categories: ₹400

How to Apply for Veterinary Officer Positions?

  • Visit recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Register on the homepage and begin the application process.
  • Login and fill out the form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee.
  • After submitting the form, take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Note: The last date for application is today. Interested candidates should apply as soon as possible to avoid missing this opportunity.

