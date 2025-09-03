Last Date Today for 1100 Rajasthan Veterinary Officer Posts

RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had opened the recruitment process for Veterinary Officer positions in 2025. A total of 1100 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply is today, 3 September 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so online today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The applicant's minimum age should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 40 years, as per 1 January 2026. Age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates.
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or an equivalent degree from a recognised university. Additionally, the candidate must have knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) writing and an understanding of Rajasthani culture.
General/Unreserved Category: ₹600
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other Reserved Categories: ₹400
Note: The last date for application is today. Interested candidates should apply as soon as possible to avoid missing this opportunity.