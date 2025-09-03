Last Date Today for 1100 Rajasthan Veterinary Officer Posts

RPSC Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had opened the recruitment process for Veterinary Officer positions in 2025. A total of 1100 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply is today, 3 September 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so online today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.