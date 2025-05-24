scriptLast Day to Apply for 10,000 Rajasthan Constable Posts Tomorrow | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Last Day to Apply for 10,000 Rajasthan Constable Posts Tomorrow

General category candidates, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC candidates, and candidates from outside Rajasthan will have to pay an application fee of ₹600.

May 24, 2025 / 02:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Constable Vacancy 2025

Police Bharti(Photo Credit-Freepik)

Rajasthan Police Recruitment: The Rajasthan Police Department is conducting recruitment for over 10,000 constable vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 25 May 2025. Applications can only be submitted through the department’s official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Therefore, interested candidates can apply until tomorrow. This recruitment drive will fill positions such as General Constable, Driver, Band, and Telecom Operator.

Eligibility Criteria

-The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
-Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board.
-Additionally, it is mandatory to have passed the state-level Senior Secondary Level Common Eligibility Test (CET).
-A valid driving license is mandatory for the Driver position.
-The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 28 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per rules.

Physical Standards

For men, the minimum height should be 168 cm and chest 82 cm (86 cm when expanded).
For women, the minimum height is 152 cm and the minimum weight is 47.5 kg.

Application Fee and Selection Process

For the application, General category, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, and candidates from outside Rajasthan will have to pay an application fee of ₹600. The fee for Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, and ST category candidates is ₹400. Regarding the selection process, candidates will first have to take a written examination. Candidates who are successful in this will be invited for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in all stages.

