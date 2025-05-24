Last Day to Apply for 10,000 Rajasthan Constable Posts Tomorrow

Eligibility Criteria -The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

-Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board.

-Additionally, it is mandatory to have passed the state-level Senior Secondary Level Common Eligibility Test (CET).

-A valid driving license is mandatory for the Driver position.

-The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 28 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per rules.

Physical Standards For men, the minimum height should be 168 cm and chest 82 cm (86 cm when expanded).

For women, the minimum height is 152 cm and the minimum weight is 47.5 kg. Application Fee and Selection Process For the application, General category, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, and candidates from outside Rajasthan will have to pay an application fee of ₹600. The fee for Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, and ST category candidates is ₹400. Regarding the selection process, candidates will first have to take a written examination. Candidates who are successful in this will be invited for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in all stages.