scriptLast Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

OPSC 2024 Exam Registration: Today is the last day to apply for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had released the notification for this exam some time ago.

BharatFeb 10, 2025 / 09:34 am

Patrika Desk

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024
OPSC 2025 Exam Registration: Today is the last day to apply for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had released the notification for this exam some time ago. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website opsc.gov.in.

Exam Pattern and Selection

A total of 265 posts will be filled through the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024. The OPSC OCS Preliminary Examination will comprise two compulsory objective-type papers, each carrying 200 marks (Paper I and Paper II).
The Odisha Civil Services Examination consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview or Personality Test. Candidates will be selected only after clearing all three stages. All candidates are advised to visit the official website to learn more about eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and other details.

Odisha Civil Services Examination Eligibility

To be eligible for OCS 2024, candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 38 years as of 1 January 2024, meaning they must have been born between 2 January 1986 and 1 January 2003.

How to Apply (OPSC 2025 Exam Registration)

First, visit the official website opsc.gov.in

Then click on Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024

Then register and login to apply

Submit all necessary documents and pay the application fee
Finally, download the confirmation page

News / Education News / Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

in 4 hours

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

National News

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

in 4 hours

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

Special

Jaipur Divided into Six Zones for E-rickshaw Operation via QR Code

2 days ago

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

Education News

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

in 4 hours

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Education News

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

2 days ago

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

Education News

NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

2 days ago

Sarkari Naukri: Unusual job in Bihar—collecting insects is the work! Here’s how to apply

Education News

Sarkari Naukri: Unusual job in Bihar—collecting insects is the work! Here’s how to apply

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.