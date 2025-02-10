Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

Exam Pattern and Selection A total of 265 posts will be filled through the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024. The OPSC OCS Preliminary Examination will comprise two compulsory objective-type papers, each carrying 200 marks (Paper I and Paper II).

The Odisha Civil Services Examination consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview or Personality Test. Candidates will be selected only after clearing all three stages. All candidates are advised to visit the official website to learn more about eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and other details.

Odisha Civil Services Examination Eligibility To be eligible for OCS 2024, candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 38 years as of 1 January 2024, meaning they must have been born between 2 January 1986 and 1 January 2003.

How to Apply (OPSC 2025 Exam Registration) – First, visit the official website opsc.gov.in – Then click on Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 – Then register and login to apply – Submit all necessary documents and pay the application fee

– Finally, download the confirmation page