Last Day to Apply for SBI Circle Based Officer Posts Tomorrow

Number of Positions The number of positions are as follows:

General Category: 1066 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 387 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 190 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 697 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 260 posts

Regarding vacancies by region, there are 200 positions for the Bhopal Circle (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), 80 for the Chandigarh Circle (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana), 280 for the Lucknow Circle (Uttar Pradesh), and 30 for the New Delhi Circle (Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh).

Educational Qualification and Age Limit Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit is between 21 and 30 years. The applicant’s date of birth should be between 1 May 1995 and 30 April 2004. Reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get a 5-year relaxation, and Other Backward Classes will get a 3-year relaxation.