Education News

Last Day to Apply for SBI Circle Based Officer Posts Tomorrow

Candidates applying for these positions must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit is set between 21 and 30 years.

Jun 29, 2025 / 12:35 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI Vacancy 2025

SBI Vacancy 2025

SBI Vacancy 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) had opened the application process for recruitment to Circle Based Officer (CBO) positions. The last date for applications was 30 June 2025. Interested and eligible candidates could apply through the official website: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.

Number of Positions

The number of positions are as follows:
General Category: 1066 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 387 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 190 posts
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 697 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 260 posts
Regarding vacancies by region, there are 200 positions for the Bhopal Circle (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), 80 for the Chandigarh Circle (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana), 280 for the Lucknow Circle (Uttar Pradesh), and 30 for the New Delhi Circle (Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh).

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit is between 21 and 30 years. The applicant’s date of birth should be between 1 May 1995 and 30 April 2004. Reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get a 5-year relaxation, and Other Backward Classes will get a 3-year relaxation.

Salary and other benefits

Selected candidates will initially receive a basic monthly salary of ₹48,480. The salary will increase incrementally. With an annual increment of ₹2000 for 7 years, it will reach ₹62,480. Then, with an annual increment of ₹2340 for 2 years, and subsequently ₹2680 per year for 7 years, the maximum salary can reach ₹85,920. In addition to this, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance, pension, medical benefits, provident fund, and other allowances will also be provided.

