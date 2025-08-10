Last Day Today to Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau Vacancies

Aspiring candidates for government jobs have a great opportunity for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The department is going to fill a total of 3717 posts. If you haven't applied yet, today, 10 August 2025, is the last date. Don't delay; complete the application process before 12 midnight today to avoid missing this opportunity.
|Category
|Number of Posts
|General (UR)
|1537
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|442
|Other Backward Class (OBC)
|946
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|566
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|226
|Total
|3717
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.
The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years.
Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.
The recruitment process will be completed in three stages.
The IB ACIO Tier-1 exam is of 100 marks and the minimum cut-off is fixed at 35 marks for General and EWS categories, 34 marks for OBC, and 33 marks for SC and ST categories. Ex-servicemen will also be considered according to their category. For complete information, the official website can be viewed.