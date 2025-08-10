10 August 2025,

Education News

Last Day Today to Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau Vacancies

Today is the last day to apply for the IB ACIO Grade II Executive Recruitment 2025, with 3717 positions available. Learn about eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, and cut-off details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

AI Jobs Salary
(AI Generated Image)

Aspiring candidates for government jobs have a great opportunity for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The department is going to fill a total of 3717 posts. If you haven't applied yet, today, 10 August 2025, is the last date. Don't delay; complete the application process before 12 midnight today to avoid missing this opportunity.

Category-wise Vacancy Details



































CategoryNumber of Posts
General (UR)1537
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)442
Other Backward Class (OBC)946
Scheduled Caste (SC)566
Scheduled Tribe (ST)226
Total3717

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.
The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years.
Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will be completed in three stages.

  • Tier-1 Written Examination (100 marks, 5 sections – Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning and English; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer).
  • Tier-2 Descriptive Examination (50 marks – Essay, English Comprehension, and Long Answer).
  • Interview (100 marks).
  • After the final selection, the candidate will also undergo character certificate and background verification and medical examination.

Cut-off (Tier-1 Examination)

The IB ACIO Tier-1 exam is of 100 marks and the minimum cut-off is fixed at 35 marks for General and EWS categories, 34 marks for OBC, and 33 marks for SC and ST categories. Ex-servicemen will also be considered according to their category. For complete information, the official website can be viewed.

Application Process

  • Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in.
  • Click on IB ACIO Grade II/Executive 2025 Recruitment.
  • Register and login with your user ID and password.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee online or through SBI challan.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 02:12 pm

English News / Education News / Last Day Today to Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau Vacancies
