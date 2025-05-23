Last Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The last date to apply is today, 23 May 2025. The application process began on 25 April. These positions include 3134 General category, 784 EWS, 2853 SC, 121 ST, 3117 Extremely Backward Class, 933 Backward Class, and 447 positions reserved for Backward Class women.

Qualification: Candidates must possess a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) degree, and registration with the Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna is mandatory.

Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per state government rules.

BSSC Field Assistant Recruitment Today is the last day to apply for the recruitment of 201 Field Assistants (Agriculture Department) by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).

These positions include 79 General, 35 SC, 02 ST, 37 Extremely Backward Class, 21 Backward Class, 07 Backward Class women, and 20 EBC category.

A total of 35% reservation is set aside for women.

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years.

Bank of Baroda Peon Recruitment Today is also the last date to apply for 500 Assistant (Peon) positions at Bank of Baroda.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply.

Age Limit: 18 to 26 years. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation and OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

The last date for fee payment and application correction is also today. The last date to print the application is 7 June 2025.