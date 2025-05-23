scriptLast Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Last Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments

BTSC: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The last date to apply is today, 23 May 2025. The application process commenced on 25 April.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Latest Sarkari Naukri

Students(AI Generated Image)

Latest Sarkari Naukri: This is important information for students preparing for government recruitment. Today is the last day to apply for many major recruitments. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply for these recruitments as soon as possible. Today, 23 May, is the last date to apply for many major recruitments, including BTSC Staff Nurse, BSSC Field Assistant, and Bank of Baroda. Two of these recruitments are in Bihar. BTSC has 11,389 Staff Nurse positions to fill. Details of other recruitments are given below.

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced recruitment for 11,389 Staff Nurse positions. The last date to apply is today, 23 May 2025. The application process began on 25 April. These positions include 3134 General category, 784 EWS, 2853 SC, 121 ST, 3117 Extremely Backward Class, 933 Backward Class, and 447 positions reserved for Backward Class women.
Qualification: Candidates must possess a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) degree, and registration with the Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna is mandatory.
Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years. Reserved categories will receive relaxation as per state government rules.

BSSC Field Assistant Recruitment

Today is the last day to apply for the recruitment of 201 Field Assistants (Agriculture Department) by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).
These positions include 79 General, 35 SC, 02 ST, 37 Extremely Backward Class, 21 Backward Class, 07 Backward Class women, and 20 EBC category.
A total of 35% reservation is set aside for women.
Age Limit: 18 to 37 years.

Bank of Baroda Peon Recruitment

Today is also the last date to apply for 500 Assistant (Peon) positions at Bank of Baroda.
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply.
Age Limit: 18 to 26 years. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation and OBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation in the upper age limit.
The last date for fee payment and application correction is also today. The last date to print the application is 7 June 2025.

National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) Recruitment

Today is the last day to apply for 30 positions of Technician, Technical Assistant, Artist, and Office Assistant at NCSM. Interested candidates can apply online at ncsm.gov.in.

News / Education News / Last Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

World

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

23 minutes ago

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

National News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

14 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

in 19 minutes

IPL 2025: Crorepati Flops! Five Players Who Dragged Their Teams Down

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Crorepati Flops! Five Players Who Dragged Their Teams Down

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

Last Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments

Education News

Last Day Today to Apply for BTSC Staff Nurse and BSSC Field Assistant Recruitments

in 5 hours

Download RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Directly Here

Education News

Download RUHS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Directly Here

in 5 hours

MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

Education News

MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

in 3 hours

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

Jobs

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.