scriptLast Day Tomorrow to Apply for 1024 BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Last Day Tomorrow to Apply for 1024 BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹750. For SC and ST candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200.

May 27, 2025 / 04:37 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC AE Vacancy 2025

Engineer At Site(AI Generated Image)

BPSC AE Vacancy 2025: The application process for the Assistant Engineer posts by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is in its final stages. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official portal bpsc.bihar.gov.in by tomorrow, 28 May 2025. Tomorrow is the last day to apply. A total of 1024 posts will be filled under this recruitment, including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical streams.

Details of Vacant Posts

Civil Engineering– 984 posts (324 posts reserved for women)
Mechanical Engineering– 36 posts (8 posts for women candidates)
Electrical Engineering– 4 posts

Required Qualifications

Candidates applying for these posts must have a full-time engineering degree in the relevant subject from an AICTE-recognised institution or university. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 21 years as of 1 August 2024. Necessary relaxations will be given in the upper age limit.
General Category (Male): 37 years
Backward and Most Backward Classes (All): 40 years
Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (All): 42 year

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, it is ₹750 for general candidates. For SC, ST candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200. The fee for all permanent residents of Bihar (reserved/unreserved category) women candidates is ₹200. For differently-abled candidates (40% or more), it is ₹200, and for all other candidates, it is ₹750.

BPSC AE Vacancy: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the relevant application link given on the website’s homepage.
Complete the registration process.
Log in, fill out the application form and check all the information.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
After submitting the form, keep a printout of it safe.

News / Education News / Last Day Tomorrow to Apply for 1024 BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

4 hours ago

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

Special

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

in 2 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

3 hours ago

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

World

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

Haryana CET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Eligibility and Details

Education News

Haryana CET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Eligibility and Details

in 3 hours

Bihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies

Jobs

Bihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online

Education News

Jharkhand Board Releases JAC 10th Result 2025; Check Online

in 30 minutes

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

Education News

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Schedule Released

18 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.