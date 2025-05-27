Last Day Tomorrow to Apply for 1024 BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts

Details of Vacant PostsCivil Engineering– 984 posts (324 posts reserved for women)
Mechanical Engineering– 36 posts (8 posts for women candidates)
Electrical Engineering– 4 posts
Required QualificationsCandidates applying for these posts must have a full-time engineering degree in the relevant subject from an AICTE-recognised institution or university. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 21 years as of 1 August 2024. Necessary relaxations will be given in the upper age limit.
General Category (Male): 37 years
Backward and Most Backward Classes (All): 40 years
Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (All): 42 year
Application FeeRegarding the application fee, it is ₹750 for general candidates. For SC, ST candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200. The fee for all permanent residents of Bihar (reserved/unreserved category) women candidates is ₹200. For differently-abled candidates (40% or more), it is ₹200, and for all other candidates, it is ₹750.
BPSC AE Vacancy: How to ApplyTo apply, first visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the relevant application link given on the website’s homepage.
Complete the registration process.
Log in, fill out the application form and check all the information.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
After submitting the form, keep a printout of it safe.