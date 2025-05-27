Last Day Tomorrow to Apply for 1024 BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts

Details of Vacant Posts Civil Engineering– 984 posts (324 posts reserved for women)

Mechanical Engineering– 36 posts (8 posts for women candidates)

Electrical Engineering– 4 posts Required Qualifications Candidates applying for these posts must have a full-time engineering degree in the relevant subject from an AICTE-recognised institution or university. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 21 years as of 1 August 2024. Necessary relaxations will be given in the upper age limit.

General Category (Male): 37 years

Backward and Most Backward Classes (All): 40 years

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (All): 42 year

Application Fee Regarding the application fee, it is ₹750 for general candidates. For SC, ST candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200. The fee for all permanent residents of Bihar (reserved/unreserved category) women candidates is ₹200. For differently-abled candidates (40% or more), it is ₹200, and for all other candidates, it is ₹750.