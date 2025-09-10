Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

LIC AAO Admit Cards to Be Released: Download Process and Exam Dates

The admit cards for the LIC AAO examinations are expected to be released by the end of September. You can download your admit card from LIC's official website, licindia.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025, LIC AAO 2025 exam date, LIC AAO hall ticket download, How to download LIC AAO admit card,
LIC AAO 2025 Exam (Image Source: Chatgpt)

LIC AAO 2025 Exam: The admit cards for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 exam are expected to be released towards the end of September. The LIC AAO 2025 preliminary exams are scheduled to commence on 3 October 2025. Candidates who have applied for the LIC AAO 2025 exam can download their admit cards from LIC's official website – licindia.in.

How To Download

  • Visit LIC's official website, licindia.in
  • Go to the homepage and click on the Careers section
  • Click on Recruitment of AAO 2025
  • Select AAO admit card 2025
  • Enter your registration number, password, and security code
  • View and save your admit card

Important Things For Exam

In addition to the LIC AAO admit card, candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card, and a valid photo ID such as a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence on the day of the exam.

How Will LIC AAO Exam Be Conducted

The LIC AAO preliminary exam will be conducted online. The exam will have three sections, each with a separate time limit. There will be no negative marking. Candidates will need to pass each section individually.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 11:13 am

English News / Education News / LIC AAO Admit Cards to Be Released: Download Process and Exam Dates
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.