LIC AAO Admit Cards to Be Released: Download Process and Exam Dates

LIC AAO 2025 Exam: The admit cards for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 exam are expected to be released towards the end of September. The LIC AAO 2025 preliminary exams are scheduled to commence on 3 October 2025. Candidates who have applied for the LIC AAO 2025 exam can download their admit cards from LIC's official website – licindia.in.
In addition to the LIC AAO admit card, candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card, and a valid photo ID such as a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence on the day of the exam.
The LIC AAO preliminary exam will be conducted online. The exam will have three sections, each with a separate time limit. There will be no negative marking. Candidates will need to pass each section individually.