LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: LNMU Darbhanga announces result, here’s how to check

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, Bihar, released the results for the Graduation (UG) Part 3 examinations for the academic session 2022-25 on Monday on its official website. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results on the university website: lnmu.ac.in. This result is crucial for students as it determines their eligibility for higher education. The B.Com (Honours) Degree Part 3 examination result for the 2022-25 session is available as a PDF on the university website.