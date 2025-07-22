22 July 2025,

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: LNMU Darbhanga announces result, here’s how to check

The LNMU Part 3 examinations for BA, BSc, and BCom were held between 20 March and 16 April 2025. The exams were conducted in two shifts daily.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, Bihar, released the results for the Graduation (UG) Part 3 examinations for the academic session 2022-25 on Monday on its official website. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results on the university website: lnmu.ac.in. This result is crucial for students as it determines their eligibility for higher education. The B.Com (Honours) Degree Part 3 examination result for the 2022-25 session is available as a PDF on the university website.

How to Check LNMU Part 3 Result 2025

To view your result, first visit the official website lnmu.ac.in.
On the homepage, locate the 'Examination' or 'Results' section and find the "LNMU Part 3 Result 2022-25" link.
Then, enter your required information such as roll number or registration number.
Clicking the submit button will display your result on the screen.
After viewing your subject-wise marks and overall status, you can download and save your marksheet.

LNMU Part 3 Examination Dates and Timings

The LNMU Part 3 examinations for BA, BSc, and BCom were held between 20 March and 16 April 2025. Examinations were conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift was from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

About LNMU

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, formerly known as Mithila University, is a prominent university located in Darbhanga, Bihar. Established in 1972, it is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university serves as a hub for higher education in the Mithila region.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 10:00 am

