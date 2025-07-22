LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: LNMU Darbhanga announces result, here’s how to check

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, Bihar, released the results for the Graduation (UG) Part 3 examinations for the academic session 2022-25 on Monday on its official website. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results on the university website: lnmu.ac.in. This result is crucial for students as it determines their eligibility for higher education. The B.Com (Honours) Degree Part 3 examination result for the 2022-25 session is available as a PDF on the university website.
To view your result, first visit the official website lnmu.ac.in.
On the homepage, locate the 'Examination' or 'Results' section and find the "LNMU Part 3 Result 2022-25" link.
Then, enter your required information such as roll number or registration number.
Clicking the submit button will display your result on the screen.
After viewing your subject-wise marks and overall status, you can download and save your marksheet.
The LNMU Part 3 examinations for BA, BSc, and BCom were held between 20 March and 16 April 2025. Examinations were conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift was from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, formerly known as Mithila University, is a prominent university located in Darbhanga, Bihar. Established in 1972, it is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university serves as a hub for higher education in the Mithila region.