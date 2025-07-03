scriptLU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

LU UGET Admission 2025: Lucknow University has released the schedule for the UGET 2025 undergraduate entrance examination. The exams will be held from 5 July to 12 July. Details regarding the complete datesheet and admit cards can be found here. [Insert URL here if available in source]

LucknowJul 03, 2025 / 08:52 am

Patrika Desk

LU UGET Admission 2025

LU UGET Admission 2025 (Image Source: LU)

LU UGET Admission 2025: Lucknow University (LU) has announced the dates for its Undergraduate Entrance Tests (UGET 2025) for undergraduate course admissions. According to the university, these examinations will be held from 5 July to 12 July 2025.
It is mandatory for all candidates to download their admit cards from the university’s official website, ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in, before the examination. No candidate will be allowed entry to the examination centre without an admit card. A valid identity proof (ID Proof) is also mandatory.

LU UGET Admission 2025: When is your UGET Exam? Check Here

DateProgrammeTime
05 July 2025D.Pharma10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
05 July 2025BSc (Agriculture)2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
07 July 2025BSc (Biology) (NEP)10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
07 July 2025B.El.Ed.2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
08 July 2025BCom (NEP)10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
08 July 2025BCom (Hons)2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
09 July 2025BCA10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
09 July 2025BSc (Mathematics) (NEP)2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
10 July 2025BBA10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
10 July 2025LLB (5-year Integrated)2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
11 July 2025BA10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
11 July 2025BJMC2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
12 July 2025BFA/BVA10:30 AM – 2:00 PM
12 July 2025B.Voc. (Renewable Energy)10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

How to Download the Admit Card

First, go to ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Entrance Admit Card 2025’ or ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

The login page will now open, where you should enter your registered email ID, password, and captcha code.
Press the ‘Login’ button.

Your admit card will appear on your screen. Check it, download it, and take a printout.

Important Instructions

It is mandatory to bring your admit card and a valid identity document such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence on the day of the examination.
Candidates must arrive at the centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination.

No electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, etc., will be allowed in the examination centre.

News / Education News / LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

in 4 hours

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

in 4 hours

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

in 5 hours

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

12 hours ago

Latest Education News

LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

Education News

LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

in 4 hours

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline to 15 July

Education News

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline to 15 July

10 hours ago

UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment 2025: O Level/Diploma Holders Eligible

Education News

UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment 2025: O Level/Diploma Holders Eligible

11 hours ago

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

Education News

DU to Hold Special Exams for Students Affected by ‘Operation Sindoor’

11 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.