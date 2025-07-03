LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th
LU UGET Admission 2025: Lucknow University (LU) has announced the dates for its Undergraduate Entrance Tests (UGET 2025) for undergraduate course admissions. According to the university, these examinations will be held from 5 July to 12 July 2025.
It is mandatory for all candidates to download their admit cards from the university’s official website, ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in, before the examination. No candidate will be allowed entry to the examination centre without an admit card. A valid identity proof (ID Proof) is also mandatory.
LU UGET Admission 2025: When is your UGET Exam? Check Here
Date
Programme
Time
05 July 2025
D.Pharma
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
05 July 2025
BSc (Agriculture)
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
07 July 2025
BSc (Biology) (NEP)
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
07 July 2025
B.El.Ed.
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
08 July 2025
BCom (NEP)
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
08 July 2025
BCom (Hons)
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
09 July 2025
BCA
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
09 July 2025
BSc (Mathematics) (NEP)
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
10 July 2025
BBA
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
10 July 2025
LLB (5-year Integrated)
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
11 July 2025
BA
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
11 July 2025
BJMC
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
12 July 2025
BFA/BVA
10:30 AM – 2:00 PM
12 July 2025
B.Voc. (Renewable Energy)
10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
How to Download the Admit Card
First, go to ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Entrance Admit Card 2025’ or ‘Download Admit Card’ link. The login page will now open, where you should enter your registered email ID, password, and captcha code.
Press the ‘Login’ button. Your admit card will appear on your screen. Check it, download it, and take a printout.
Important Instructions
It is mandatory to bring your admit card and a valid identity document such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence on the day of the examination.
Candidates must arrive at the centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, etc., will be allowed in the examination centre.