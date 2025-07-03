LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

It is mandatory for all candidates to download their admit cards from the university’s official website, ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in, before the examination. No candidate will be allowed entry to the examination centre without an admit card. A valid identity proof (ID Proof) is also mandatory.

LU UGET Admission 2025: When is your UGET Exam? Check Here Date Programme Time 05 July 2025 D.Pharma 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 05 July 2025 BSc (Agriculture) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 07 July 2025 BSc (Biology) (NEP) 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 07 July 2025 B.El.Ed. 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 08 July 2025 BCom (NEP) 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 08 July 2025 BCom (Hons) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 09 July 2025 BCA 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 09 July 2025 BSc (Mathematics) (NEP) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 10 July 2025 BBA 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 10 July 2025 LLB (5-year Integrated) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 11 July 2025 BA 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 11 July 2025 BJMC 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM 12 July 2025 BFA/BVA 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM 12 July 2025 B.Voc. (Renewable Energy) 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM How to Download the Admit Card First, go to ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in. First, go to ikounivadm.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'UG Entrance Admit Card 2025' or 'Download Admit Card' link. The login page will now open, where you should enter your registered email ID, password, and captcha code.

Press the ‘Login’ button. Your admit card will appear on your screen. Check it, download it, and take a printout. Important Instructions It is mandatory to bring your admit card and a valid identity document such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driving licence on the day of the examination.

Candidates must arrive at the centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, etc., will be allowed in the examination centre.