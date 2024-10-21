Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

Sanskrit will be taught in more than 400 madrasas Mufti Shamoon Kasmi further said that we have been working on this plan for some time. A proposal is being prepared to teach Sanskrit, which will be implemented after getting the green signal from the state government. This will connect the children going to madrasas with mainstream education.

NCERT Curriculum Started Madarsa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi said about the NCERT curriculum that the results of this year’s NCERT curriculum have been very good. Almost 96% of the students have passed this year. This shows that there is no lack of talent among the students studying in madrasas, and they can perform well in all subjects, including Sanskrit if given the opportunity.