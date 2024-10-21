scriptMadarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state | Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state | Latest News | Patrika News
Oct 21, 2024

In Uttarakhand, the state government and the Madarsa Board are working on a plan to teach Sanskrit in madrasas. The Uttarakhand Madarsa Board has also decided to include Sanskrit as an optional subject in the curriculum. Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi said in a conversation with the media that Sanskrit and Arabic are both ancient languages, so students should also learn Sanskrit.

Sanskrit will be taught in more than 400 madrasas

Mufti Shamoon Kasmi further said that we have been working on this plan for some time. A proposal is being prepared to teach Sanskrit, which will be implemented after getting the green signal from the state government. This will connect the children going to madrasas with mainstream education.

NCERT Curriculum Started

Madarsa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi said about the NCERT curriculum that the results of this year’s NCERT curriculum have been very good. Almost 96% of the students have passed this year. This shows that there is no lack of talent among the students studying in madrasas, and they can perform well in all subjects, including Sanskrit if given the opportunity.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams has also come out with a statement on this matter. He said that the idea of starting Sanskrit education in madrasas is good. Further, he added that I am surprised that the Madarsa Board is being stopped from implementing it.

